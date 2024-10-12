Indian sports wrap, October 12: India’s Surya Aditya wins silver in AEF Cup CSIY-B

EQUESTRIAN

India’s Surya Aditya wins silver in AEF Cup CSIY-B

India secured a silver medal in Round 1 of the Asian Equestrian Federation Cup- Youth (AEF Cup CSIY-B), with Chennai’s 18-year-old Surya Aditya delivering an outstanding performance. Aditya completed the 11-obstacle, 1.15m show jumping course in a remarkable 71.42 seconds, without incurring any penalty points. He finished just 6.22 seconds behind Iran’s Mollaafzal, who took the gold medal. Fabiola Chong claimed the bronze, clocking a time of 79.99 seconds.

Out of the 12 riders competing, only eight successfully completed the demanding course. India’s Avik Bhatia finished in 74.40 seconds with eight penalty points.

“We are incredibly proud of Surya Aditya and all the participants for their excellent display of skill and determination. Hosting the AEF Cup CSIY-B in India after 14 years is a significant milestone, and it demonstrates the growing strength of equestrian sports in our country. We look forward to more thrilling performances in the upcoming rounds,” said EFI Secretary General Col. Jaiveer Singh.

The event runs from October 11 to 13, showcasing top-level equestrian talent from across the globe.

-Team Sportstar

TENNIS

National sub-junior tennis championship: Aahan clinches under-16 and 14 girls titles

(left to right) Champions Raghav Sarode, Aahan and Samarth Sahita with the CEO of Fenesta, Saket Jain, in the National sub-junior tennis championship in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

When grit and patience combine with technical fluency and tactical acumen, it is a winning combination, as Aahan showed by clinching both the under-16 and 14 girls titles in the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

A trainee of coach Santosh Kumar Mallik at the Gurukul Academy in Bhubaneswar, the 14-year-old Aahan won the under-16 girls title, beating Aishwarya Jadhav 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 in a marathon final that lasted more than three and a half hour.

Later, Aahan had enough energy in her legs and lungs to outwit the wiry Parthsarthi Mundhe 6-4, 6-3 for the under-14 title. Aahan dropped only 14 games in all in six matches for the under-14 crown.

The little powerhouse, Aahan had won three matches in the qualifying event, and six matches in the main draw for the under-16 crown.

Aishwarya was the only player to take a set off her in the whole tournament.

“Aahan is a gem. A born fighter, she has tremendous potential. We are working on her serve and trying to add more power to her forehand,” said coach Santosh Mallik.

Samarth Sahita, a trainee of coach Shrimal Bhatt at the Altevol Academy in Ahmedabad, was a class act in winning the under-16 boys title, as he beat the athletic Karan Thapa in straight sets.

Raghav Sarode won the under-14 boys by beating the top seed Aaradhya Mhasde in three sets.

The results:

Under-16 boys (final): Samarth Sahita bt Karan Thapa 6-3, 6-4; Semifinals: Samarth bt Prateek Sheoran 6-3, 6-1; Karan bt Aashravya Mehra 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles (final): Aditya Mor & Samarth Sahita bt Hruthik Katakam & Prakaash Sarran 5-7, 6-4, [10-5].

Under-16 girls (final): Aahan bt Aishwarya Jadhav 7-5, 2-6, 6-1; Semifinals: Aahan bt Angel Patel 7-5, 6-0; Aishwarya bt Yashika Shokeen 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles (final): Savitha Bhuvneshwaran & snigdha Kanta bt Akanksha Ghosh & Prachi Malik 6-3, 6-2.

Under-14 boys (final): Raghav Sarode bt Aaradhya Mhasde 7-5, 2-6, 6-4; Semifinals: Aaradhya bt Fazal Ali Meer 6-1, 6-3; Raghav bt Vivaan Bidasaria 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles (final): Aaradhya Mhasde & Daksh Patil bt Vivaan Bidasaria & Yashwin Dahiya 6-3, 6-3.

Under-14 girls (final): Aahan bt Parthsarthi Mundhe 6-4, 6-3; Semifinals: Aahan bt Avipsha Dehury 6-1, 6-0; Parthsarthi bt Deepshika Vinayagamurthy 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles (final): Khushi Kadian & Jensi Khanabar bt ASR Bawyasri & Aahida Singh 6-0, 3-6, [10-7].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF women’s tennis tournament: Sahaja Yamalapalli beats USA’s Amelia Honer in quarters

Sahaja Yamalapalli was beaten 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-2 by Amelia Honer of USA in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Bakersfield, USA.

The results:

€148,625 Challenger, Valencia, Spain

Doubles (semifinals): Karol Drzewiecki & Piotr Matuszewski (Pol) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-4, 6-2; Quarterfinals: Jeevan & Vijay bt Alexandru Jecan & Ivan Liutarevich (Rou) 6-0, 6-2.

€120,950 Challenger, Roanne, France

Doubles (semifinals): Jakub Paul (Sui) & Matej Vocel (Cze) bt Sriram Balaji & Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) 6-2, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF men, Kampala, Uganda

Singles (quarterfinals): Corentin Denolly (Fra) bt Dev Javia 6-4, 6-4 Doubles (final): Guy Iradukunda (Bdi) & Aziz Ouakaa (Tun) bt Noah Schachter (USA) & Niitn Kumar Sinha 3-6, 6-4, [10-7]; Semifinals: Noah & Nitin bt Juan Bianchi & Brnadon Perez (Ven) 6-7(4), 6-3, [10-7].

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Doubles (semifinals): Egor Agafonov & Ilia Simakin bt Yurii Dzhavakian (Ukr) & Sidharth Rawat 7-6(6), 6-3.

$25,000 ITF women, Bakersfield, USA

Singles (quarterfinals): Amelia Honer (USA) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-2; Pre-quarterfinals: Sahaja bt Makenna Jones (USA) 7-6(8), 3-6, 6-2; Solymar Colling (USA) bt Rutuja 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Doubles (semifinals): Eryn Cayetano & India Houghton (USA) bt Rutuja Bhosale & Ema Burgic (USA) 6-3, 6-1; Quarterfinals: Rutuja & Ema bt Michaela Bayerlova (Cze) & Jessica Gomez (Mex) 6-3, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

Nehru sub-junior hockey tournament: Siddharth, Hitesh score seven goals to help Ghumanhera Risers Academy beat Government Middle School

Siddharth and Hitesh Kataria scored seven goals between them in helping Ghumanhera Risers Academy, Delhi, to a 9-2 victory over Government Middle School, Kawnpui, Mizoram, in a superleague match of the Steelbird 41st Nehru sub-junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Saturday.

The results (superleague):

Ghumanhera Risers Academy, Delhi, 9 (Siddharth 4, Hitesh Kataria 3, Yash, Sushant) bt Government Middle School, Kawnpui, Mizoram, 2 (Lalhmangaihzuala, RM Lalremsanga).

St. Mary’s High School, Samtoli, Simdega, Jharkhand, 8 (Sumray Soreng 4, Tarun Kullu 2, Nishit Dang, Anurag Surin) bt Don Bosco High School, Matunda, Mumbai, 0.

Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, 11 (Rayyan Khan 4, Mohammad Danish 2, Abhishek Kumar, Ajay Yadav, Dhiraj Pal, Krishna Venvanshi, Vijay Rajbhar) bt Government Senior Secondary School, Nirwal, Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, 1 (Vipin Swami).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

CHESS

Kriti records second win in All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament

Woman Candidate Master Kriti Patel recorded a second win to consolidate her position in the second round of the All India FIDE Rating Open Chess tournament, here on Saturday.

Kirti defeated Devanh Nisar in 54 moves as she played from white pieces with the Albin Counter Gambit opening and won an early pawn.

Kriti maintained the advantage and exploited the situation and and when Devansh defended well, she was in control. She finally went for the kill and checkmated Devansh on the 54th move to seal the win.

International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni (2 points) from Kolhapur, playing with white, scored another impressive win defeating Kirti Suryarao (1 point) of Thane in another second round match.

Arena International Master Saikat Nath (2 points) defeated Pragnay Singh (1 point) on the eighth board with black pieces.

Results – Top 10: IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (2) beat Kirti Suryarao (1) 1-0; Karan Dassani (1) lost to Atharv Soni (2) 0-1; Yash Watarkar (2) beat Medhansh Poojary (1) 1-0; Naval Vora (1) lost to Sanjeev Mishra (2) 0-1; Arnav Kherdekar (2) beat Vihan Pandey (1) 1-0; AIM Samarth Patodekar (2) beat Saurabh Kulkarni (1) 1-0; Kriti Patel (2) beat Devansh Nisar (1) 1-0; Pragnay Singh (1) lost to AIM Saikat Nath (2) 1-0; Yash Kapadi (2) beat Mukul Rane (1) 1-0; Neev Bafna (1) lost to Om Gada (2) 0-1.

-PTI