Ishan Kishan returns as Jharkhand captain for Ranji Trophy after controversial pullout last season

As captain of Jharkhand’s 16-member squad, Kishan is set to lead a young squad with last season’s designated skipper Virat Singh as his deputy and Kumar Kushagra as the wicketkeeper.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 17:28 IST , Ranchi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand begins its Ranji Trophy campaign against Assam in Guwahati in Elite Group D.
Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand begins its Ranji Trophy campaign against Assam in Guwahati in Elite Group D. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand begins its Ranji Trophy campaign against Assam in Guwahati in Elite Group D. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

India batter Ishan Kishan, on Wednesday, returned to the Jharkhand Ranji team as its captain, following his controversial pullout last season that led to his exclusion from the BCCI central contract.

The explosive left-hander, who became a regular in India’s white-ball squad after Rishabh Pant’s road accident in December 2022, took a break during India’s tour of South Africa last year.

Post break, he did not participate in any official BCCI matches, which raised a few eyebrows as the board stressed on players prioritising domestic cricket when not on national duty.

The 26-year-old resurfaced this February, playing in the privately organised DY Patil T20 Cup ahead of the IPL and sparking a debate over balance between franchise cricket and state commitments.

His absence from domestic cricket during this period contributed to his omission from the BCCI’s 2023-24 central contracts.

However, Kishan has since worked his way back into the BCCI’s good books with strong performances in domestic cricket, including a century for India C on his return in the Duleep Trophy last month.

He also represented the Rest of India in the Irani Cup, scoring 38 in his only innings.

Now, as captain of Jharkhand’s 16-member squad, Kishan is set to lead a young squad with last season’s designated skipper Virat Singh as his deputy and Kumar Kushagra as the wicketkeeper.

Jharkhand begins its Ranji Trophy campaign against Assam in Guwahati in Elite Group D.

Last season, Jharkhand finished third from the bottom in Group A, winning two, losing two, and drawing three of its seven matches.

Squad:
Ishan Kishan (c), Virat Singh (vc), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Nazim Siddique, Aryaman Sen, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Suraj, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Saurabh Shekhar, Vikas Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Manishi, Ravi Kumar Yadav and Raunak Kumar

