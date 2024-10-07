MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Ajinkya Rahane stresses freedom, confidence as Mumbai awarded Rs. 1 crore for Irani Cup triumph

Rahane-led Mumbai ended a 27-year wait to win the tournament last week in Lucknow, defeating Rest of India on the basis of the first-innings lead.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 22:50 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Mumbai team skipper Ajinkya Rahane receiving the trophy after winning the Irani Cup after 27 years.
Mumbai team skipper Ajinkya Rahane receiving the trophy after winning the Irani Cup after 27 years. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai team skipper Ajinkya Rahane receiving the trophy after winning the Irani Cup after 27 years. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane emphasized the importance of giving players ‘freedom’ and ‘confidence’ as Mumbai was awarded Rs 1 crore by the Mumbai Cricket Association for its historic Irani Cup triumph.

Rahane-led Mumbai ended a 27-year wait to win the tournament last week in Lucknow, defeating Rest of India on the basis of the first-innings lead.

Besides the BCCI’s prize money of Rs 50 lakh, the MCA on Monday announced an additional Rs 1 crore during a felicitation ceremony. The announcement was made by MCA secretary Abhay Hadap.

“There is no secret to success. I am a firm believer of the thought that this game is not for individuals, there are 11 players playing and 4-5 are sitting outside. All the players are equally important,” Rahane said when asked about his performances as a captain for both Mumbai and India.

“As a captain it is important to give them freedom and confidence because every player in their own capacity is a match-winner. Every player has a responsibility. Those sitting outside can give such inputs which as a captain on the field might not think of,” he added.

India and Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, who was the player-of-the-match for his unbeaten 222, said he had promised his younger brother Musheer to make a hundred on his behalf.

Musheer had met with a road accident before the game when he was trailing from his hometown Azamgarh to Lucknow. He was present in the felicitation ceremony wearing a neck support.

“I have learnt a lot at that level,” Sarfaraz said about his brief stint in Test cricket earlier this year.

“I told him that if I cross fifty, I will make a 200 in which one hundred will be for you,” he said.

“Every tournament (in which) we go forward, we look to create that sort of camaraderie and that relationship in the dressing room and the bond which we create is the result of all these trophies,” said Shreyas Iyer, who scored a vital 57 in the first innings.

