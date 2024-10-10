MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italy’s former world champion gymnast Ferrari announces retirement

Ferrari became the first Italian woman to win an individual Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics when she claimed silver for floor exercise at the delayed 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 18:20 IST , Rome - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari in action.
Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Italian gymnast Vanessa Ferrari, a former world champion and Olympic silver medallist, announced her retirement on Thursday.

“My gymnastic’s career ends here,” Ferrari, who missed the recent Paris Games with a calf injury, said on social media.

“I’ve realised every dream that the six-year-old girl who told her parents ‘I want to do gymnastics’ could have imagined.”

Ferrari became the first Italian woman to win an individual Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics when she claimed silver for floor exercise at the delayed 2020 Games in Tokyo.

READ | Dipa Karmakar, India’s first Olympic gymnast, bids adieu

The 33-year-old is a one-time world champion, winning all-round gold in 2006 when still a teenager, and claimed four more worlds medals.

Ferrari was also crowned European champion four times over the course of her career, which peaked in 2021 when she took Olympic silver in Japan in the floor exercise.

She became the Italian gymnastics team’s first Olympic medallist since 1928 by finishing second behind American Jade Carey.

Related Topics

Tokyo Olympics /

Gymnastics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: Pakistan 152/6, trails by 115 runs; Aamer Jamal, Salman Agha stabilise innings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI faces BAN in Group B clash; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italy’s former world champion gymnast Ferrari announces retirement
    AFP
  4. Which team has won the most Ranji Trophy titles?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Asian World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Australia starts Popovic era with 3-1 win against China
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Italy’s former world champion gymnast Ferrari announces retirement
    AFP
  2. IOC sets January date for seven presidential candidates to woo Olympic voters
    AP
  3. Indian sports wrap, October 10: Ajith sets news marks at National weightlifting championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 9: Raja shines during the National weightlifting championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Uttarakhand to host National Games from Jan 28 next year: IOA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: Pakistan 152/6, trails by 115 runs; Aamer Jamal, Salman Agha stabilise innings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI faces BAN in Group B clash; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italy’s former world champion gymnast Ferrari announces retirement
    AFP
  4. Which team has won the most Ranji Trophy titles?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Asian World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Australia starts Popovic era with 3-1 win against China
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment