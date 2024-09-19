MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Resolute defending by Inter holds Manchester City to goalless draw

City’s goal machine Erling Haaland would have become the fastest player in history to score 100 goals for a European club had he found the net against Inter.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 02:37 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Mehdi Taremi, Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland react after the match.
Inter Milan’s Mehdi Taremi, Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland react after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Inter Milan escaped Etihad Stadium with a surprise 0-0 draw against Premier League heavyweight Manchester City in a Champions League 2024-25 clash on Wednesday.

Both teams squandered numerous chances in a breathless back-and-forth affair. Pep Guardiola’s City was largely stalled by Inter’s impressive discipline in defence. Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, which was dangerous on the break on a nervy night for both sides, lacked in finishing.

AS IT HAPPENED: Manchester City vs Inter highlights

City’s goal machine Erling Haaland, who would have become the fastest player in history to score 100 goals for a European club had he scored, had a couple of first-half chances, including a header that keeper Yann Sommer jumped up to grab on the line, and a hard, low shot that rolled just wide of the post.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan had City fans breathing a sigh of relief when he missed a chance at late-game heroics, launching a rocket just over the bar from about eight metres out and then holding his head in disbelief.

At the other end, Ilkay Gundogan elicited huge groans from City fans with his two narrow misses on short-range headers in the dying seconds, the second one glancing just over the bar right before the final whistle.

Manchester City /

Inter Milan /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
