UCL 2024-25: Mac Allister, Salah on target as Liverpool beats Bologna 2-0

Arne Slot became the first Liverpool manager to win eight of his opening nine matches as Mohamed Salah’s brilliant strike sealed a 2-0 victory against Bologna in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Slot has made a flying start to his reign after replacing Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s second successive victory in this season’s Champions League was another landmark moment for the Dutchman.

Alexis Mac Allister put Liverpool ahead in the first half at Anfield and Salah bagged his 49th Champions League goal in the closing stages.

Already sitting top of the Premier League six matches into the season, the understated Slot has deftly ensured Liverpool hasn’t missed a beat since the end of Klopp’s successful reign.

Liverpool began its European campaign with a 3-1 win against AC Milan and this was another confident display in Slot’s first taste of a Champions League evening at Anfield.

Slot, who managed in the Champions League with Feyenoord, said he wanted to create a “special night” and the history-making win surely lived up to that billing.

Mac Allister makes his point

Liverpool quickly seized the momentum and by the 11th minute it had the lead.

Mac Allister had spoken this week of his pleasure at being given more freedom by Slot’s tactics than he enjoyed in Klopp’s more rigid system.

The Argentine underlined the point as he started the move that led to Liverpool’s opener and finished it with a perfectly timed run into the Bologna area to meet Salah’s cross with a close-range strike.

Dominik Szoboszlai should have doubled Liverpool’s advantage but the Hungarian fired just wide from Salah’s cross.

Back as Liverpool’s central striker after missing last weekend’s win at Wolves due to illness, Darwin Nunez couldn’t find the accuracy to beat Lukasz Skorupski after bearing down on the Bologna keeper.

Liverpool’s dominance suddenly drained away as Bologna awoke from its slumber and threatened a surprise equaliser.

Riccardo Orsolini’s goal-bound header was blocked by his own team-mate before Dan Ndoye’s fierce drive smacked off the woodwork.

Pouncing on a mistake by Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kacper Urbanski’s strike forced a fine save from Alisson Becker.

Alisson had scramble across to keep out Orsolini’s free-kick early in the second half.

But Liverpool gradually regained control and Salah went close with a curler from the edge of the area. He delivered the knockout blow in the 75th minute as the Egyptian scored for the sixth time this term.

He cut in from the right flank, glided past Juan Miranda with ease and curled a superb strike into the far corner from 18 yards.