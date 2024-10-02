MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England skipper Jos Buttler fit for West Indies white-ball tour

Buttler missed England’s T20 and ODI series against Australia due to the same injury. England tied the three-match T20 1-1 and lost the five-match ODI series 3-2 against Australia.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 21:42 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: England’s Jos Buttler during a practice session.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Jos Buttler during a practice session. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Lee Smith
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Jos Buttler during a practice session. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Lee Smith

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will return to the side for its One-Day International and Twenty20 tour of the West Indies later in October after recovering from a calf injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batter missed England’s T20 and ODI series against Australia due to the same injury. England tied the three-match T20 1-1 and lost the five-match ODI series 3-2 against Australia.

Jafer Chohan, John Turner and Dan Mousley are the three uncapped players in the 14-member squad.

ENGLAND SQUAD FOR WEST INDIES TOUR:
Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and John Turner.

“An initial 14-player squad has been selected, which will be supplemented with two players from the test squad in Pakistan,” the ECB said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Captains call for growth of cricket ecosystem

“A decision on the two players to join the white-ball squad in the Caribbean is to be made after selection for the third test in Rawalpindi, which begins on Thursday, Oct. 24.”

England will play the West Indies in three ODIs, starting Oct. 31, followed by five T20s beginning on Nov. 9. The three-week tour will take place in Antigua, Barbados and St Lucia.

TOUR SCHEDULE:
1st ODI: West Indies v England; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – Thursday, Oct. 31 (1800 GMT)
2nd ODI: West Indies v England; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – Saturday, Nov. 2 (1330 GMT)
3rd ODI: West Indies v England; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados – Wednesday, Nov. 6 (1800 GMT).
1st T20: West Indies v England; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados – Saturday, Nov. 9 (2000 GMT)
2nd T20: West Indies v England; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados – Sunday, Nov. 10 (2000 GMT)
3rd T20: West Indies v England; Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia – Thursday, Nov. 14 (2000 GMT)
4th T20: West Indies v England; Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia – Saturday, Nov. 16 (2000 GMT)
5th T20: West Indies v England; Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia – Sunday, Nov. 17 (2000 GMT). 

Related Topics

England /

Jos Buttler /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Captains call for growth of cricket ecosystem ahead of tournament opener
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. England skipper Jos Buttler fit for West Indies white-ball tour
    Reuters
  3. U.S. Grand Prix ticket sales ‘took off’ after Verstappen stopped winning
    Reuters
  4. Chennai to host ATP Challenger Tour event in 2025, confirms Vijay Amritraj
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Senegal parts ways with head coach Aliou Cisse
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England skipper Jos Buttler fit for West Indies white-ball tour
    Reuters
  2. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, Youth Test: Nikhil, Enaan shine as India beats Australia by two wickets
    Mayank
  3. SA vs IRE 1st ODI Live Score: South Africa posts 271/9 vs Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan Cricket Board accepts decision of Babar Azar to quit white-ball captaincy 
    AP
  5. ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah regains top spot, Kohli back in Top 10, Jaiswal jumps to No.3
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Captains call for growth of cricket ecosystem ahead of tournament opener
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. England skipper Jos Buttler fit for West Indies white-ball tour
    Reuters
  3. U.S. Grand Prix ticket sales ‘took off’ after Verstappen stopped winning
    Reuters
  4. Chennai to host ATP Challenger Tour event in 2025, confirms Vijay Amritraj
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Senegal parts ways with head coach Aliou Cisse
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment