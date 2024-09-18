Manchester City vs Inter LIVE score, MCI 0-0 INT, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Contest goalless at half-time, match updates

- September 19, 2024 01:1341’ MCI 0-0 INT
Zielinski finds Thuram with a cutback from the left and the latter goes for a first-time shit from the edge of the box. However, he fails to find the target.
- September 19, 2024 01:1239’ MCI 0-0 INT
Man City look to have found its rhythm and the Inter backline has been under constant pressure in the last few minutes. Inzaghi’s men are not being able to play out the ball from their area.
- September 19, 2024 01:0836’ MCI 0-0 INT
Haaland sees an opening and tries to find the far-corner with a shot from the edge of the box. The effort, however, lacks power and accuracy as Sommer is relieved to see the ball roll out of play. The Inter keeper remained a spectator as the ball rolled past his goal.
- September 19, 2024 01:0635’ MCI 0-0 INT
Savinho rifles in a low cross from the right. hoping to find a teammate but Acerbi makes a good block and sends it to safety.
- September 19, 2024 01:04YELLOW CARD33’ MCI 0-0 INT
MCI booking: Ruben Dias sees the first yellow of the evening for his late challenge on Zielinski.
- September 19, 2024 01:0331’ MCI 0-0 INT
Calhanoglu’s cross inside the City box from a freekick, finds Thuram, who heads the ball towards goal. However, Ederson matches the effort with a good save but the assistant referee raises fis flag for offside, which means it wouldn’t have counted if Thuram found the net.
- September 19, 2024 00:5827’ MCI 0-0 INT
De Bruyne takes a shot at Sommer’s near-post from a tight angle but only manages to rattle the side-nettting.
- September 19, 2024 00:5624’ MCI 0-0 INT
De Bruyne crosses the ball from the right with the outside of his boot. Haaland goes for a first-time shot but completely misses the ball, which rolls reaches Savinho at the far-post. The Brazilian swings his boot at it but the ball hits his shin and swings out for a Inter goalkick.
- September 19, 2024 00:5119’ MCI 0-0 INT
Savinho lifts an excellent cross inside the Inter box, with Haaland getting at the end of it. The Norwegian heads the ball towards goal but it is straight at Sommer, who does well to catch it. It is the best scoring chance of the match till now.
- September 19, 2024 00:4716’ MCI 0-0 INT
Inter stitches a positive attacking move, sending the City backline on a scamper but in the end, the outcome is disappointing as Thuram fails to hit the target from inside the box with a weak shot.
- September 19, 2024 00:4513’ MCI 0-0 INT
It is a midfield battle at the moment with neither team creating much in the key areas. City might be the favourite to win but Inter is not shying away from taking the game to the home team.
- September 19, 2024 00:398’ MCI 0-0 INT
Savinho gets past Augusto and tries to square the ball to the middle, where Haaland has already positioned himself. But Sommer intercepts the move and catches the ball before it reaches the Norwegian.
- September 19, 2024 00:376’ MCI 0-0 INT
Inter launches a counter-attack as Taremi carries the ball inside the final third. He spreads the ball to Thuram on his right. The latter makes his way inside the box and shoots low, hoping to find the far-corner. But the effort is straight at Ederson, who collects with ease.
- September 19, 2024 00:354’ MCI 0-0 INT
Grealish gets the ball inside the box and does well to lob the ball to Haaland in the middle. Haaland tries to connect with the ball but Bastoni prevents the Norwegian from doing so with a well-timed challenge.
- September 19, 2024 00:342’ MCI 0-0 INT
Both teams are going for the counter-press in the opening minutes of the match. As expected, City with more control on the ball.
- September 19, 2024 00:31Kick-off!
And we are underway! Manchester City and Inter begin their Champions League 2024-25 campaign as the first-half kicks-off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
- September 19, 2024 00:16Can Haaland score his 100th goal for Man City tonight?
- September 18, 2024 23:45When Manchester City made history!
- September 18, 2024 23:26Inter starting line-up!
- September 18, 2024 23:16Manchester City starting line-up!
- September 18, 2024 22:59PREVIEW
Manchester City is braced for its Champions League reunion with Inter Milan at the start of an expanded tournament that will be “so tough” for the 2023 winners.
Pep Guardiola’s side beat Inter 1-0 in the final two seasons ago as Rodri’s goal clinched its first Champions League crown on a memorable night in Istanbul.
Inter visit the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday in City’s first experience of the competition’s new format, in which 36 teams compete in one table and play eight fixtures each instead of the traditional group stage with six matches.
City’s Champions League title defence was ended by eventual winners Real Madrid last season, with the Spanish side emerging victorious from a quarter-final penalty shoot-out in Manchester.
But City’s latest painful European exit stung a lot less thanks to the warm memories of its victory against Inter.
It will be fascinating to see how Guardiola goes about competing for another European title and a fifth successive Premier League crown amid the financial breaches case that could plunge the club into turmoil.
The independent commission hearing into 115 Premier League charges of alleged financial breaches against City began on Monday.
City strongly deny any wrongdoing but potentially face a severe points deduction or even expulsion from the league if the verdict, which is not expected until 2025, finds them guilty.
-AFP
LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO
When and where will the Manchester City vs Inter UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Manchester City vs Inter UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on September 19, Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Where to watch the Manchester City vs Inter UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The Manchester City vs Inter UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Manchester City vs Inter LIVE score, MCI 0-0 INT, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Contest goalless at half-time, match updates
- PSG vs Girona LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: PSG 0-0 GIR; Nothing to separate the two sides at half time
- Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: BRU 0-0 DOR; All square at half time
- PSG vs Girona LIVE streaming info, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted XI
- Chess Olympiad 2024: India beats China in seventh round; Gukesh defeats Wei Yi
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE