Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: BRU 0-0 DOR; All square at half time

LINEUPS

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel(gk), Ryerson, Schhlotterbeck, Sule, BEnsebaini, Can, Gross, Brandt, Sabitzer, Adeyemi, Malen

Club Brugge: Mignolet(gk), Seys, Mechele, Ordonez, De Cuyper, Vetlesen, Onyedika, Skov Olsen, Vanaken, Tzolis, Nilsson

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Borussia Dortmund, a surprise finalist last season, has undergone a summer of upheaval on and off the pitch ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League opener at Club Brugge.

Dortmund’s unlikely run to last season’s final, where it dominated for much of the match but lost 2-0 to Real Madrid, masked a poor domestic season.

With the club parting ways with Dortmund-born coach Edin Terzic and several regular players, Dortmund has leaned heavily on local knowledge in its rebuild.

Childhood Dortmund fan Terzic was shown the door, despite having also taken the side to within 90 minutes of a Bundesliga title in 2023 before its Champions League run.

In stepped Nuri Sahin, the former Dortmund, Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder who came through the club’s youth system.

Also out the door were striker Niclas Fuellkrug, loanees Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen, along with veterans Marco Reus and Mats Hummels.

