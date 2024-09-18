MagazineBuy Print

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: BRU 0-0 DOR; All square at half time

BRU vs DOR LIVE score: Catch the real-time updates from the Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match being played at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Belgium.

Updated : Sep 19, 2024 01:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
With the club parting ways with Dortmund-born coach Edin Terzic and several regular players, Dortmund has leaned heavily on local knowledge in its rebuild.
With the club parting ways with Dortmund-born coach Edin Terzic and several regular players, Dortmund has leaned heavily on local knowledge in its rebuild.
infoIcon

With the club parting ways with Dortmund-born coach Edin Terzic and several regular players, Dortmund has leaned heavily on local knowledge in its rebuild.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match being played at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Belgium.

LINEUPS

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel(gk), Ryerson, Schhlotterbeck, Sule, BEnsebaini, Can, Gross, Brandt, Sabitzer, Adeyemi, Malen

Club Brugge: Mignolet(gk), Seys, Mechele, Ordonez, De Cuyper, Vetlesen, Onyedika, Skov Olsen, Vanaken, Tzolis, Nilsson

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Borussia Dortmund, a surprise finalist last season, has undergone a summer of upheaval on and off the pitch ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League opener at Club Brugge.

Dortmund’s unlikely run to last season’s final, where it dominated for much of the match but lost 2-0 to Real Madrid, masked a poor domestic season.

With the club parting ways with Dortmund-born coach Edin Terzic and several regular players, Dortmund has leaned heavily on local knowledge in its rebuild.

Childhood Dortmund fan Terzic was shown the door, despite having also taken the side to within 90 minutes of a Bundesliga title in 2023 before its Champions League run.

In stepped Nuri Sahin, the former Dortmund, Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder who came through the club’s youth system.

Also out the door were striker Niclas Fuellkrug, loanees Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen, along with veterans Marco Reus and Mats Hummels.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Champions League finalists Dortmund ambitious after ‘alpha’ rebuild

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on September 19, Thursday at the Jan Breydel Stadium.
Where to watch the Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

