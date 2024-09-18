PSG vs Girona LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: PSG 0-0 GIR; Nothing to separate the two sides at half time

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match being played at the Parc des Princes.

LINEUPS

Paris Saint-Germain: Sofanov(gk), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Dembele, Asensio, Barcola

Girona: Gazzaniga(gk), Martinez, Lopez, Krejci, Gutierrez, Martin, Romeu, Van de Beek, Tsygankov, Gil, Stuani

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

For more than a decade, Paris Saint-Germain’s Qatari owners have spent lavishly to attract big stars.

Their goal was to make the club profitable, to erase the amateurish image of a side often associated with hooligans, and to build a competitive team capable of winning the Champions League.

Following the exits of Messi to Inter Miami and Neymar to Saudi Arabia team Al-Hilal in previous years, the departure of Mbappé to Real Madrid this summer marked the end of an era at PSG, where relying on the individual skills of star players and splashing money have been the norm since the 2011 Qatari takeover.

The biggest question mark going into the season was PSG’s ability to maintain a potent attack without its best player. With two quick and powerful players on the wings — Ousmane Dembélé and Badley Barcola — partnering Marco Asensio in a false No. 9 role, PSG seems to have found the right answer.

The team has scored 16 goals, conceding just three, and boasts the best goal difference after four Ligue matches since Reims in 1952. Only Marseille forward Mason Greenwood has more goals than Barcola and Dembélé, while Neves leads the league with three assists.

READ FULL PREVIEW | PSG starts Champions League without a Galactico but seemingly better equipped to succeed

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the PSG vs Girona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick off?

The PSG vs Girona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on September 19, Thursday at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France.

Where to watch the PSG vs Girona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

The PSG vs Girona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.