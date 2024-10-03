MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League: Bayern manager Kompany says missed chances cost game against Villa

Villa was grateful to goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for a superb display, including a last-gasp save from a goal-bound Harry Kane header.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 10:03 IST , BIRMINGHAM - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayern’s head coach Vincent Kompany reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.
Bayern’s head coach Vincent Kompany reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern’s head coach Vincent Kompany reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany lamented his side’s missed opportunities in its 1-0 Champions League defeat to Aston Villa on Wednesday but was not despondent at the performance.

“If you don’t take your chances, it can happen,” he said of Jhon Duran’s 79th-minute winner against the run of play.

Before that, the Germans had dominated possession and missed various chances at Villa Park in the English Midlands.

“We had big chances, we didn’t score them. We gave away a moment and in that moment obviously, Aston Villa scored a goal. I understand the occasion it was for the opponent and it was a special night for them,” added Kompany graciously.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Lille coach Genesio says it was a perfect night after win over Real Madrid

Villa, playing at home in Europe’s elite competition for the first time in 41 years, was grateful to goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for a superb display, including a last-gasp save from a goal-bound Harry Kane header.

Kane had scored four times in Bayern’s 9-2 demolition of Dinamo Zagreb in their first game of the new Champions League 36-team league format.

“When we have the ball, we’re dangerous, but they (Villa) are a strong team, this isn’t an easy place. It wasn’t a bad performance,” Kompany added. “We conceded very few chances ... If we focus on our own work, we will win a lot of games still.”

