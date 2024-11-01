Mansi Ahlawat grabbed a bronze to extend India’s medal-winning run at the World Championships but the men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers will return empty-handed.
Competing in women’s 59kg, Mansi, who trains at Sir Chhotu Ram Akhada under coach Mandeep, defeated Canada’s Laurence Beauregard 5-0 in the bronze medal bout.
She had lost her semifinal 1-4 to Mongolia’s Sukhee Tserenchimed after winning three consecutive bouts on Wednesday.
Manisha Bhanwala (65kg) also came close to a podium finish but lost her bronze play-off 2-8 to Japan’s Miwa Morikawa.
READ | Following in Aman Sehrawat’s path, U23 World Champion Chirag Chikkara sets sights on bigger targets
Manisha had bounced back in contention after winning her repechage round 7-2 against Mongolia’s Enkhjin Tuvshinjargal.
Kirti (55kg) and Bipasha (72kg) could not reach the medal round.
In men’s freestyle, Sandeep Mann (92kg) made the repechage round but lost the bout by technical superiority to Slovakia’s Btyrbek Tsakuklov.
Udit (61kg), Manish Goswami (70kg) and Parvinder Singh (79kg) could not make the medal round.
India’s Greco Roman wrestlers struggled as Sanjeev (55kg), Chetan (63kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg) and Rohit Dahiya (82kg) faded early in the competition.
Latest on Sportstar
- World Wrestling Championship 2024: Mansi wins bronze, other Indians disappoint
- India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 195 all out, lead by 88 runs v IND A; Mukesh picks six
- India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: IND plays for pride against upbeat NZ; Toss at 9am; Bumrah likely to be rested
- WI vs ENG, 1st ODI: Lewis cuts loose as West Indies beats England by 8 wickets in rain-affected series opener
- IPL 2025 Mega Auction Purse: How much money does each team have after player retentions
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE