World Wrestling Championship 2024: Mansi wins bronze, other Indians disappoint

Competing in women’s 59kg, Mansi, who trains at Sir Chhotu Ram Akhada under coach Mandeep, defeated Canada’s Laurence Beauregard 5-0 in the bronze medal bout.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 08:20 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Mansi Ahwalat grabbed the only medal - a bronze - for India at the recent World Wrestling Championships in Albania.
FILE PHOTO: Mansi Ahwalat grabbed the only medal - a bronze - for India at the recent World Wrestling Championships in Albania. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mansi Ahwalat grabbed the only medal - a bronze - for India at the recent World Wrestling Championships in Albania. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

Mansi Ahlawat grabbed a bronze to extend India’s medal-winning run at the World Championships but the men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers will return empty-handed.

Competing in women’s 59kg, Mansi, who trains at Sir Chhotu Ram Akhada under coach Mandeep, defeated Canada’s Laurence Beauregard 5-0 in the bronze medal bout.

She had lost her semifinal 1-4 to Mongolia’s Sukhee Tserenchimed after winning three consecutive bouts on Wednesday.

Manisha Bhanwala (65kg) also came close to a podium finish but lost her bronze play-off 2-8 to Japan’s Miwa Morikawa.

READ | Following in Aman Sehrawat’s path, U23 World Champion Chirag Chikkara sets sights on bigger targets

Manisha had bounced back in contention after winning her repechage round 7-2 against Mongolia’s Enkhjin Tuvshinjargal.

Kirti (55kg) and Bipasha (72kg) could not reach the medal round.

In men’s freestyle, Sandeep Mann (92kg) made the repechage round but lost the bout by technical superiority to Slovakia’s Btyrbek Tsakuklov.

Udit (61kg), Manish Goswami (70kg) and Parvinder Singh (79kg) could not make the medal round.

India’s Greco Roman wrestlers struggled as Sanjeev (55kg), Chetan (63kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg) and Rohit Dahiya (82kg) faded early in the competition.

