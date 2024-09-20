MagazineBuy Print

Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 9: India men’s team up against defending champion Uzbekistan; Women’s take on USA; Live streaming info

FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024: Catch all the live updates from Round 9 of the 45th Chess Olympiad being played at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

Updated : Sep 20, 2024 17:56 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the round 9 of the Chess Olympiad 2024. This is Mayank taking you through all the live updates.

  • September 20, 2024 17:49
    What time does the round start?

    The ninth round will start at 15:00 local (Hungary) time, 18:30 IST. 

  • September 20, 2024 17:39
    Women’s section | India round 9 board pairings

    Board 1: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova 

    Board 2: Divya Deshmukh vs Carissa Yip 

    Board 3: Vantika Agrawal vs Irina Krush 

    Board 4: Tania Sachdev vs Alice Lee

  • September 20, 2024 17:35
    Men’s section | India round 9 board pairings

    Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Nodirbek Abdusattorov

    Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs Javokhir Sindarov

    Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Shamsiddin Vokhidov

    Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Jakhongir Vakhidov

  • September 20, 2024 17:18
    Live Streaming

    Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

    The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

    There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

  • September 20, 2024 17:07
    Welcome

    Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of round 9 of the Chess Olympiad 2024 played at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Friday. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

