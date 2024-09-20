Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 9: India men’s team up against defending champion Uzbekistan; Women’s take on USA; Live streaming info

- September 20, 2024 17:49What time does the round start?
The ninth round will start at 15:00 local (Hungary) time, 18:30 IST.
- September 20, 2024 17:39Women’s section | India round 9 board pairings
Board 1: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova
Board 2: Divya Deshmukh vs Carissa Yip
Board 3: Vantika Agrawal vs Irina Krush
Board 4: Tania Sachdev vs Alice Lee
- September 20, 2024 17:35Men’s section | India round 9 board pairings
Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Nodirbek Abdusattorov
Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs Javokhir Sindarov
Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Shamsiddin Vokhidov
Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Jakhongir Vakhidov
- September 20, 2024 17:18Live Streaming
Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?
The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.
- September 20, 2024 17:07Welcome
Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of round 9 of the Chess Olympiad 2024 played at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
