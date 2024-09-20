Nihal Sarin praises concept and format of Global Chess League, calls it IPL of chess

Set to play for the PBG Alaskan Knights in the upcoming second season of the Global Chess League (GCL) in London from October 3 to 12, Nihal Sarin (20) termed the league “the IPL of chess” on Friday.

Speaking to Sportstar over a Zoom call, he highlighted the tournament’s team format and the result-oriented scoring system. He also highlighted how its unpredictable nature makes it exciting for both the players and spectators, referring to last year’s “dramatic finale.”

“It’s really great that this league is happening. I would say this is like the IPL of chess. And I think team sport in general is very interesting. Also, the Global League in particular, I like the format - that there is a difference between the white wins and the black wins. I mean for white win, you get three (game) points; and for black win, you get four (game) points.

“That basically means that the only way a match ends in a draw is like all six games ending in a draw. So, it accounts for much more results. And in general, it’s just a lot of fun, and very exciting to play and watch as well. Because, last year, the finale was very, very dramatic. Like, the events leading up to the finish line, it was like completely unexpected turn of events. I mean I don’t think anyone could have predicted what was coming. So, yes, I guess it’s really great for chess,” he said.

Nihal, who played for Chingari Gulf Titans last season, elaborated why he likes team tournaments.

“Generally, I really like the atmosphere of the team tournaments. It’s so much more relaxed, and really fun to talk with teammates and discuss a little.

“This tournament obviously teaches you team spirit, which is very important. Also, I like that the dynamic changes quite a bit, because you individually just play for yourself. And in a team, sometimes you have to manage the risk according to the situations of the others in the group,” he said.

This time, Hikaru Nakamura’s participation in the league for the American Gambits has generated a lot of buzz. Speaking about it and the teams’ chances, he said: “This season is going to be very interesting as well. Because Hikaru participating is very nice. I mean he was missing from the last one. So, it’s great to see him participate this time.

“I think every team has a chance. All teams are quite strong. And I think every team has a reasonable chance to win if they play their best.”

His team owner Punit Balan has said that getting him was the best part of the player draft in August. Responding to it, Nihal said: “I feel grateful. I just hope to prove him right.”

Impressed by Indian men’s team at Chess Olympiad

Nihal also referred to Indian players’ impressive performance in the open section of the ongoing Olympiad and said that he’s motivated by it.

With wins over China and Iran in the seventh and eighth rounds, India is atop the standings with 16 match points in the open section, where all Indian players are unbeaten so far.

“It definitely motivates me to play better. When I watch such tournaments, I feel very excited to play again. This (India’s performance) gives me the drive,” Nihal said over a Zoom call.

“They are playing amazingly well. It’s really great to see that all of them are playing really well. It’s hard to pick someone, but Gukesh and Arjun (Erigaisi) are playing especially well. All of them are unbeaten so far and being very solid and reliable, striking when they need to,” he added.

Gukesh has had experts raving about his endgame versus Wei Yi of China. Srinath Narayanan, the team captain at the ongoing Olympiad, tweeted: “We beat China 2.5-1.5. Felt lucky to watch a Gukesh masterpiece from up close. Personally, I feel Gukesh’s win today (Wednesday) is a bit of a statement.”

Nihal gushed about it in awe. “I was watching the final moments of Gukesh’s game against Wei Yi. It was really magical accuracy. I was very, very impressed. Gukesh managed to grind out water from a stone. I was watching Hikaru’s stream, for instance, and he was like, ‘Okay, this will be a draw. It should be a draw soon.’

“And that’s what I thought too. Very less chance to win, but somehow he managed to create something. When he got a chance, he played absolutely like a machine with zero time on the clock. He managed to convert it with pinpoint precision. So, that was insanely impressive,” he said.