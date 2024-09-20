India men’s team winning streak came to an end after the defending champion Uzbekistan drew 2-2 in the ninth round of the open section at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.
D. Gukesh, R. Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi all drew their respective games to make sure India remains on top of the points table.
The Indian women’s team also drew their round 2-2 against the USA.
More to follow
