Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 9: India men draw 2-2 vs Uzbekistan; USA holds women’s team

India men’s team winning streak came to an end after the defending champion Uzbekistan drew 2-2 in the ninth round of the open section at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 23:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s D. Gukesh against Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the ninth round of Chess Olympiad.
India’s D. Gukesh against Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the ninth round of Chess Olympiad. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza
infoIcon

India’s D. Gukesh against Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the ninth round of Chess Olympiad. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza

India men’s team winning streak came to an end after the defending champion Uzbekistan drew 2-2 in the ninth round of the open section at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Friday.

D. Gukesh, R. Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi all drew their respective games to make sure India remains on top of the points table.

The Indian women’s team also drew their round 2-2 against the USA.

More to follow

Chess Olympiad /

Chess Olympiad 2024

