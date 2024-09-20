MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE score, ETT 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo’s freekick saved by Rodak, match updates

ETT vs NAS: Follow live score and updates from the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr from the Ettifaq Club Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Updated : Sep 20, 2024 23:53 IST

Team Sportstar
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr at at al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on September 13, 2024.
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr at at al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on September 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr at at al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on September 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr from the Ettifaq Club Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

  • September 20, 2024 23:53
    21’ ETT 0-0 NAS

    Ettifaq’s Radif crosses the ball from the right, which goes past everyone in the box. Toko Ekambi manages to keep the ball in play and passes behind to Alolayan. Alolayan shoots at goal from distance but his effort sails above the Al Nassr goal. 

  • September 20, 2024 23:50
    18’ ETT 0-0 NAS

    Mane and Rodak race to the loose ball and in the end, the latter punches the ball to safety. Mane goes down inside the penalty box and there is a brief shout for a penalty but the referee waves play to continue. 

  • September 20, 2024 23:48
    15’ ETT 0-0 NAS

    With the first quarter of the match over, neither team has been able to carve any major chances. Ronaldo’s effort from that early freekick has been the most any keeper has had to work till now. 

  • September 20, 2024 23:41
    10’ ETT 0-0 NAS

    Talisca spreads the ball to Ronaldo on his left. The latter makes his way inside the box and tries to escape his marker with a couple of shimmies. In the end, he goes for a shot with his left, aiming for the far-corner but the effort is intercepted. 

  • September 20, 2024 23:38
    7’ ETT 0-0 NAS

    Mane takes the ball inside the box, cuts in and tries to curl the ball into the top-right corner. However, he fails to keep his effort on target and it is a goalkick for Ettifaq. 

  • September 20, 2024 23:36
    5’ ETT 0-0 NAS

    Al Nassr’s Al-Najdi makes a talismanic run down the left flank before he is fouled. He wants a card for the offender but the referee ignored his claim.

  • September 20, 2024 23:33
    3’ ETT 0-0 NAS

    Al Nassr gets a freekick early in the match but it is quite a distance from the Ettifaq goal. Ronaldo goes for goal, shooting hard and low, which forces a save from Rodak. 

  • September 20, 2024 23:31
    KICK-OFF!

    The Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr is underway at the Ettifaq Club Stadium in Dammam. 

  • September 20, 2024 23:04
    Head-to-head record!

    Played: 38 

    Al Ettifaq wins: 10

    Draws:- 10

    Al Nassr wins: 18

  • September 20, 2024 22:34
    Al Ettifaq starting line-up!
  • September 20, 2024 22:28
    Al Nassr starting line-up!
  • September 20, 2024 22:26
    PREVIEW

    Al Ettifaq will play Al Nassr in a Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on Friday at the Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium in Damman, Saudi Arabia.


    Currently, Al Ettifaq, with three wins out of three, is third in the Saudi Pro League standings, whereas Al Nassr, with one win and two draws, is in seventh place. 


    Al Ettifaq defeated Al Fateh by 2-1 in their last match. On the other hand, Al Nassr played a 1-1 draw against Al-Ahli in its last Saudi Pro League and again played out a 1-1 draw in its previous match against Al Shorta in their AFC Champions League match.


    When and where will the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kick-off?


    The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST on Friday, September 20 at the Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium in Damman, Saudi Arabia. 


    Where to watch the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match?


    The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE score, ETT 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo’s freekick saved by Rodak, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 9: Men draw 2-2 vs defending champion Uzbekistan; Vantika helps women draw 2-2 vs USA
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: AJ hopes to complete redemption arc with World Heavyweight Title
    AFP
  5. Man City vs Arsenal, Team news: Odegaard ruled out for Premier League clash and return date still uncertain
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE score, ETT 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo’s freekick saved by Rodak, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s football: Euro 2024 host Germany to bid for hosting Women’s Euros in 2029
    AFP
  3. Man City coach Guardiola says push must come from players if they want more favourable schedule
    Reuters
  4. New home of Manchester United to be built by firm which designed Lusail Stadium for FIFA World Cup 2022
    AFP
  5. Real Madrid News: Ancelotti gives injury updates for squad, focusses on victories over style of play
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE score, ETT 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo’s freekick saved by Rodak, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 9: Men draw 2-2 vs defending champion Uzbekistan; Vantika helps women draw 2-2 vs USA
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: AJ hopes to complete redemption arc with World Heavyweight Title
    AFP
  5. Man City vs Arsenal, Team news: Odegaard ruled out for Premier League clash and return date still uncertain
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment