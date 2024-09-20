Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE score, ETT 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo’s freekick saved by Rodak, match updates

- September 20, 2024 23:5321’ ETT 0-0 NAS
Ettifaq’s Radif crosses the ball from the right, which goes past everyone in the box. Toko Ekambi manages to keep the ball in play and passes behind to Alolayan. Alolayan shoots at goal from distance but his effort sails above the Al Nassr goal.
- September 20, 2024 23:5018’ ETT 0-0 NAS
Mane and Rodak race to the loose ball and in the end, the latter punches the ball to safety. Mane goes down inside the penalty box and there is a brief shout for a penalty but the referee waves play to continue.
- September 20, 2024 23:4815’ ETT 0-0 NAS
With the first quarter of the match over, neither team has been able to carve any major chances. Ronaldo’s effort from that early freekick has been the most any keeper has had to work till now.
- September 20, 2024 23:4110’ ETT 0-0 NAS
Talisca spreads the ball to Ronaldo on his left. The latter makes his way inside the box and tries to escape his marker with a couple of shimmies. In the end, he goes for a shot with his left, aiming for the far-corner but the effort is intercepted.
- September 20, 2024 23:387’ ETT 0-0 NAS
Mane takes the ball inside the box, cuts in and tries to curl the ball into the top-right corner. However, he fails to keep his effort on target and it is a goalkick for Ettifaq.
- September 20, 2024 23:365’ ETT 0-0 NAS
Al Nassr’s Al-Najdi makes a talismanic run down the left flank before he is fouled. He wants a card for the offender but the referee ignored his claim.
- September 20, 2024 23:333’ ETT 0-0 NAS
Al Nassr gets a freekick early in the match but it is quite a distance from the Ettifaq goal. Ronaldo goes for goal, shooting hard and low, which forces a save from Rodak.
- September 20, 2024 23:31KICK-OFF!
The Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr is underway at the Ettifaq Club Stadium in Dammam.
- September 20, 2024 23:04Head-to-head record!
Played: 38
Al Ettifaq wins: 10
Draws:- 10
Al Nassr wins: 18
- September 20, 2024 22:34Al Ettifaq starting line-up!
- September 20, 2024 22:28Al Nassr starting line-up!
- September 20, 2024 22:26PREVIEW
Al Ettifaq will play Al Nassr in a Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on Friday at the Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium in Damman, Saudi Arabia.
Currently, Al Ettifaq, with three wins out of three, is third in the Saudi Pro League standings, whereas Al Nassr, with one win and two draws, is in seventh place.
Al Ettifaq defeated Al Fateh by 2-1 in their last match. On the other hand, Al Nassr played a 1-1 draw against Al-Ahli in its last Saudi Pro League and again played out a 1-1 draw in its previous match against Al Shorta in their AFC Champions League match.
When and where will the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kick-off?
The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST on Friday, September 20 at the Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium in Damman, Saudi Arabia.
Where to watch the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match?
The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.
