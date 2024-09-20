MagazineBuy Print

Women’s football: Euro 2024 host Germany to bid for hosting Women’s Euros in 2029

Germany is by far the most successful country in the competition, having won the women’s Euros eight times since the first event in 1984.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 20:34 IST , Berlin - 1 MIN READ

AFP
England won the last edition in 2022 beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final in Wembley Stadium.
England won the last edition in 2022 beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final in Wembley Stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon



Germany will bid to host the 2029 women’s European Championships in football, the country’s Football Association (DFB) announced on Friday.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement the bid was the organisation’s “flagship project” which will give an “additional boost” to women’s football in the country.

Germany hosted the men’s Euros in 2024 and has previously hosted the women’s event in 1989 (as West Germany) and in 2001.

Portugal, Denmark and Sweden also intend to bid on the project. UEFA will announce the successful candidate in December 2025.

DFB general secretary Heike Ullrich said Germany was a “good and reliable host” with “excellent stadium infrastructure and a great cooperation between host cities and local contacts”.

The DFB had recently applied unsuccessfully to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, with Brazil announced in May as the successful candidate.

The next women’s Euros, which takes place a year after the men’s event in 2025, will be hosted by neighbouring Switzerland.





