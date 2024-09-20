MagazineBuy Print

New home of Manchester United to be built by firm which designed Lusail Stadium for FIFA World Cup 2022

Man United is looking at two options – either redeveloping the nation’s largest club stadium or building a new one on adjacent club-owned land.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 18:41 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe favours a new ground and the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force is understood to have centred its discussions on building a new 100,000-capacity stadium rather than redeveloping the existing ground.
infoIcon

Manchester United has appointed globally renowned architects Foster and Partners to develop the master plan for the area around Old Trafford as part of an ambitious regeneration project.

Foster and Partners has been globally known for development of some iconic sports projects like the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, which hosted the FIFA World Cup 2022 final and the Wembley Stadium, which hosted the Euro 2020 final.

United is looking at two options – either redeveloping the nation’s largest club stadium or building a new one on adjacent club-owned land.

United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe favours a new ground and the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force is understood to have centred its discussions on building a new 100,000-capacity stadium rather than redeveloping the existing ground.

The architectural practice is already overseeing a £50 million ($66 million) modernisation of United’s Carrington Training Complex.

Norman Foster, a star name in global architecture, has designed some of the world’s most iconic buildings, including the HSBC Building in Hong Kong, London’s “Gherkin” skyscraper and the reconstructed Reichstag in Berlin.

Foster, founder and executive chairman of Foster + Partners, said: “As a proud Mancunian, I am passionate about the chance to rebuild Manchester’s great industrial heritage, creating a vibrant new mixed-use community, served by highly sustainable and improved transport links, providing homes and jobs for the local community, all catalysed by a world-class stadium for the world’s most famous football team -- Manchester United.”

United’s chief operating officer Collette Roche said: “Lord Foster has unrivalled experience in delivering projects of this scale and ambition.”

A new stadium is expected to cost about £2 billion, with the task force expected to deliver its final recommendations by the end of the year.

Fans are being asked for their views on the redevelopment, with former United captain Gary Neville, part of the task force, urging supporters to take part.

