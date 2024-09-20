Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Preview

Al Ettifaq will play Al Nassr in a Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on Friday at the Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium in Damman, Saudi Arabia.

Currently, Al Ettifaq, with three wins out of three, is third in the Saudi Pro League standings, whereas Al Nassr, with one win and two draws, is in seventh place.

Al Ettifaq defeated Al Fateh by 2-1 in their last match. On the other hand, Al Nassr played a 1-1 draw against Al-Ahli in its last Saudi Pro League and again played out a 1-1 draw in its previous match against Al Shorta in their AFC Champions League match.

It remains to be seen whether Al Nassr’s Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will feature against Ettifaq after he was left out of the matchday squad against Shorta due to illness.

