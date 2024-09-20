MagazineBuy Print

Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Preview

Currently, Al Ettifaq, with three wins out of three, is third in the Saudi Pro League standings, whereas Al Nassr, with one win and two draws, is in seventh place.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Al Ettifaq will play Al Nassr in a Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on Friday at the Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium in Damman, Saudi Arabia.

Currently, Al Ettifaq, with three wins out of three, is third in the Saudi Pro League standings, whereas Al Nassr, with one win and two draws, is in seventh place.

Al Ettifaq defeated Al Fateh by 2-1 in their last match. On the other hand, Al Nassr played a 1-1 draw against Al-Ahli in its last Saudi Pro League and again played out a 1-1 draw in its previous match against Al Shorta in their AFC Champions League match.

It remains to be seen whether Al Nassr’s Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will feature against Ettifaq after he was left out of the matchday squad against Shorta due to illness.

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When and where will the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kick-off?
The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST on Friday, September 20 at the Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium in Damman, Saudi Arabia.
Where to watch the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match?
The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr /

Al-Ettifaq /

Steven Gerrard

