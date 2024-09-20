MagazineBuy Print

Man City vs Arsenal, Team news: Odegaard ruled out for Premier League clash and return date still uncertain

Man City could be without Kevin de Bruyne for the match after appearing to strain himself before halftime of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Inter Milan.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 23:11 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
The Norwegian will miss the English Premier League match with Manchester City on Sunday, and Arteta said he did not know when the playmaker would be available again.
The Norwegian will miss the English Premier League match with Manchester City on Sunday, and Arteta said he did not know when the playmaker would be available again. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

The Norwegian will miss the English Premier League match with Manchester City on Sunday, and Arteta said he did not know when the playmaker would be available again. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was still waiting for a precise timeframe on Martin Odegaard’s recovery from ankle ligament damage.

Scans revealed Arsenal’s captain sustained “significant” damage when he was injured while playing for Norway this month.

He will miss the English Premier League match with Manchester City on Sunday, and Arteta said he did not know when the playmaker would be available again.

“We need to see the development in the next week or so, how the ankle reacts first of all and then the staff will give me an update on the timeframe and how long he’ll be out for,” Arteta said on Friday.

ALSO READ: Arsenal preparing for Man City clash since pre-season, says Arteta

City could be without Kevin de Bruyne for the match at Etihad Stadium after appearing to strain himself before halftime of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Inter Milan.

Guardiola did not rule out the Belgian, saying he felt “a little better.”

De Bruyne’s fitness will be assessed in training on Saturday.

