Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka; Inoka Ranaweera recalled

Here is the full list of players who will represent Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be played in the UAE from October 3 to 20.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 14:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka to lead the 15-member squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.
Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka to lead the 15-member squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: ICC via Getty Images
Chamari Athapaththu will lead Sri Lanka at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be held from October 3 to 20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Inoka Ranaweera, with over 12 years of experience, who last featured for Sri Lanka during the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, was recalled to the 15-member squad.

Sri Lanka has had a prolific run over the last 18 months, securing series triumphs over England and South Africa for the first time ever in any format, apart from its first-ever Women’s Asia Cup title win in July this year.

Sri Lanka begins its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 3.

SRI LANKA WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana.  Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana

