Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka; Inoka Ranaweera recalled

Chamari Athapaththu will lead Sri Lanka at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be held from October 3 to 20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Inoka Ranaweera, with over 12 years of experience, who last featured for Sri Lanka during the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, was recalled to the 15-member squad.
Sri Lanka has had a prolific run over the last 18 months, securing series triumphs over England and South Africa for the first time ever in any format, apart from its first-ever Women’s Asia Cup title win in July this year.
Sri Lanka begins its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 3.
SRI LANKA WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs BAN: Bangladesh records second-lowest total in India in Tests
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 2: BAN 149 all out, IND takes 227-run lead; Bumrah picks four
- Bumrah becomes sixth Indian pacer to pick 400 international wickets during IND vs BAN Test
- Duleep Trophy 2024: Baba Indrajith retires hurt during India C vs India A match
- Indian sports wrap, September 20: Ridhima and Tvesa tied 17th at La Sella Open
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE