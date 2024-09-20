Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka; Inoka Ranaweera recalled

Chamari Athapaththu will lead Sri Lanka at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be held from October 3 to 20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Inoka Ranaweera, with over 12 years of experience, who last featured for Sri Lanka during the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, was recalled to the 15-member squad.

Sri Lanka has had a prolific run over the last 18 months, securing series triumphs over England and South Africa for the first time ever in any format, apart from its first-ever Women’s Asia Cup title win in July this year.

Sri Lanka begins its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 3.