Muslim footballer says ready to play in tracksuit bottoms

Ismail had been playing in the Greater London Women’s Football League (GLWFL) wearing tracksuit bottoms but was not allowed to come on as a substitute on Sunday for United Dragons.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 14:16 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ismail has been playing in the Greater London Women’s Football League (GLWFL) for five years wearing tracksuit bottoms.
infoIcon

Former Somalia captain Iqra Ismail said she has spoken with the Football Association (FA) and is ready to resume playing while wearing tracksuit bottoms after she was barred from a match for not wearing shorts.

Ismail said in an Instagram video earlier this week that she had been playing in the Greater London Women’s Football League (GLWFL) for five years wearing tracksuit bottoms but was not allowed to come on as a substitute on Sunday for United Dragons.

On Wednesday, the FA said women players across its competitions are allowed to wear clothing that follows their religious beliefs.

“I have been in contact with senior members of the FA and Middlesex County FA, they’ve been really supportive and are actively working to make sure nothing like this happens again,” the 24-year-old, who captained Somalia in 2019, said in a video posted to X on Thursday.

“And I am pleased to say, as of this weekend, I will be back on the pitch playing football in my tracksuit bottoms.”

The GLWFL said this week it was their understanding that players were required to wear shorts on top of clothing that covered their legs, but had since been informed it was not so and had passed along the guidance to their match officials.

Related Topics

Football Association /

FA

