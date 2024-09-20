MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea boss Maresca taking it one game at a time, says expanded club calendar “completely wrong”

Expanded Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup formats, alongside enlarged national team competitions, have resulted in a greater number of games for top teams and players.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 19:54 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reacts.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea is focused on taking things one step at a time, head coach Enzo Maresca said on Friday as the Italian looks to restore the West London club to the Premier League’s top four.

Having finished sixth last campaign and 12th in the 2022-23 season, Chelsea hired the 44-year-old Maresca in June after he guided Leicester City to the English Championship title in his first season in charge.

Chelsea is eighth in the Premier League standings with seven points from four matches. Its only league loss this season came against defending champion Manchester City.

“This is a good squad,” Maresca told reporters when asked if his side could finish in the Premier League’s top four.

“But in the last two years, we have finished 12th and sixth. You need progress. The only way to reach some important targets is to be focused on game after game.

“I try to live every week and every day in the same way. Focus on things I can control. My focus is on training sessions and games.”

Chelsea continues to be without captain Reece James, who is out with a hamstring injury.

ALSO READ: Man City coach Guardiola says push must come from players if they want more favourable schedule

“We’re waiting that he’s fit. His injury’s a bit delayed, but the most important thing for him and any injury is that they come back when they’re 100% fit, so Reece is still out,” Maresca said.

“We don’t have an idea at the moment (when he’ll be back). We hope we can find the right solution and have him back as soon as possible.”

Fellow right-back Malo Gusto is also out of Saturday’s Premier League clash at 14th-placed West Ham United.

Maresca was also asked about the expanded club fixture calendar. Manchester City midfielder Rodri earlier this week said players could be close to strike action over the amount of games they are required to play.

Expanded Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup formats, alongside enlarged national team competitions, have resulted in a greater number of games for top teams and players.

“For me, it’s completely wrong with the amount of games that we have,” Maresca said. “But the only ones that can do something are the players, and we can help them.

“In the last two weeks, some of the players have tried to explain what they think, and I think it’s a good starting point. Some of them have said that (going on strike) could be an idea for them.”

