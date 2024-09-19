MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Hojlund and Mount’s return could fuel Man United’s winning run, feels Ten Hag

Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro remain sidelined but United has been boosted with the return of midfielder Mason Mount and striker Rasmus Hojlund from injury.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 23:35 IST , BENGALURU

Reuters
FILE - Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund
FILE - Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE - Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United is looking to put behind last season’s 4-0 thrashing at Crystal Palace, having improved its squad depth this season, manager Erik ten Hag said on Thursday.

Following a 3-0 home loss to Liverpool earlier this month, United triumphed over Southampton 3-0 in the league and routed Barnsley 7-0 in the League Cup and is set for a Premier League trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.

After a season plagued by injuries that limited Ten Hag’s options in attack and defence, United has bolstered its squad with new signings, including defender Matthijs de Ligt, midfielder Manuel Ugarte, and forward Joshua Zirkzee.

“The 4-0 (in May) was totally deserved, but Saturday will be different. I don’t compare (situations) but from February on, every time, we had to find 11 players who could construct a team. Now we have 18 players and we can pick a team (comfortably),” Ten Hag told reporters on Thursday.

Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro remain sidelined but United has been boosted with the return of midfielder Mason Mount and striker Rasmus Hojlund from injury.

“We have so many games in this block to cover, so yeah, very happy. It’s a good news,” the Dutch manager added.

ALSO READ: Former Arsenal player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas arrested for alleged USD 800,000 drug smuggling from Thailand

“They are back on the pitch, in training, we have to decide (tomorrow) whether they are fit enough to start. But I think it’s very pleasing they are back with the squad.

“When you have a full squad available then it’s easier to manage the load when you are in circumstances like last season and there is a need to play, we have to overload them. We hope we can integrate them in a very careful way.”

Oliver Glasner’s side is winless in its start of the campaign with two losses and two draws but Tuesday’s 2-1 League Cup victory at Queens Park Rangers has injected some much-needed positivity, thanks to goals from Eberechi Eze and new signing Eddie Nketiah.

After its trip to Palace, United is set to welcome Dutch side Twente in the Europa League on Wednesday. 

