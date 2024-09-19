Kush Maini is F1 material but needs to work on performance, feels mentor Mika Hakkinen

Two-time Formula One World Champion Mika Hakkinen, who has been mentoring F2 driver Kush Maini since the start of the year, strongly believes that the Indian has what it takes to compete in F1.

Hakkinen, who was in the city to inaugurate the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA), is confident that he can become the third Indian — after Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok — to become an F1 driver.

“Kush Maini has a karting background, and he’s still young. He’s developing and becoming a great racing driver,” said Hakkinen, who has mentored several drivers, including Valtteri Bottas, who had plenty of race wins during his time at Mercedes.

However, Maini seems to be facing some trouble lately, unable to deliver consistent results. The Invicta Racing driver, currently driving in his second year of F2, has had five podium finishes this season, including one inherited race win. (Sprint race, Budapest)

Most recently, Maini was involved in a horrific incident at the Baku street circuit when he failed to get his car running at the start.

The car of Kush Maini of India and Invicta Racing (9) is seen after a crash during the Round 12 Baku Feature race of the Formula 2 Championship at Baku City Circuit on September 15, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

He had nowhere to go, catching his fellow drivers beside him, Josep Maria Marti and Oliver Goethe, off guard which led to a massive collision.

Though his outing so far is much better than the previous year, where he was on the podium only once, the 23-year-old has not been able to show his true potential, which Hakkinen feels needs to be looked at.

“It (2024 season) could have been better. There have been situations where it is unknown why the performance disappeared, from his speed,” said the 55-year-old.

“I understand if a driver starts losing one or two tenths and then he can work on it. But in his case, it was sometimes one or two seconds. That, in racing, is not acceptable. But the race goes on,” said Hakkinen, hoping his protege can improve his performance and achieve greater results.