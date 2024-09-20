MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: Newcomer Mohammedan Sporting looks for first win as it faces a formidable Goa side

As it stands, FC Goa is three goals shy (347) of becoming the first ISL team to score 350 goals. It has scored 124 of these goals in ‘away’ venues, which is also an ISL record.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 21:12 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Lalremsanga Fanai (left) of Mohammedan Sporting Club during match 5 between Mohammedan SC and NorthEast United FC of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season held at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, September 16, 2024.
Lalremsanga Fanai (left) of Mohammedan Sporting Club during match 5 between Mohammedan SC and NorthEast United FC of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season held at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, September 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ FSDL
infoIcon

Lalremsanga Fanai (left) of Mohammedan Sporting Club during match 5 between Mohammedan SC and NorthEast United FC of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season held at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, September 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ FSDL

Mohammedan Sporting will be looking to pick up its first points in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign when it hosts former league shield winner FC Goa at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Saturday.

Having lost its debut outing by a lone goal scored by NorthEast United FC FC in injury time at the same venue, Mohammedan will be looking to regroup and bring out a better showing against a challenging opponent.

“We need to improve in defensive situations, as well as in attacking ones. We try to change some situations and be better in the next match. Different players adapt differently to circumstances -- some take less time and some more than that,” Mohammedan Russian head coach Andrey Chernyshov said ahead of the FC Goa challenge.

Goa will also be keen to secure its first win after losing its opening match at home (1-2 against Jamshedpur FC) through an injury-time goal. Against the Black Panthers, the Gaurs will be looking at its recent good results in Kolkata for inspiration. As the statistics indicate, FC Goa has been dominating the Kolkata-based teams (East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG) in recent times, winning four out of its last five meetings. The only match it lost was against Mohun Bagan in the previous ISL season.

“As we see in the training, the hunger among the players to respond to the defeat in the first game is there. But you cannot promise results. You can only promise that the players will work hard to achieve them. And I feel that on Saturday against Mohammedan SC, they will work hard,” said Goa head coach Manolo Marquez.

Marquez, who has the additional responsibility of managing the senior men’s Indian team, is quite aware of FC Goa’s record of being the most prolific side in ISL history. As it stands, FC Goa is three goals shy (347) of becoming the first ISL team to score 350 goals. It has scored 124 of these goals in ‘away’ venues, which is also an ISL record. Mumbai City FC, with 115 goals, stands second.

Related Topics

Mohammedan Sporting /

FC Goa /

ISL 2024-25 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka; Inoka Ranaweera recalled
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Newcomer Mohammedan Sporting looks for first win as it faces a formidable Goa side
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 9: Gukesh vs Abdusattorov ends in draw; Arjun in action; Vantika helps India draw 2-2 with USA in women’s section
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo starts, Lineups out, ETT v NAS, 11:30 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Punjab continues rise with consecutive wins, beats Odisha 2-1 at home
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Punjab continues rise with consecutive wins, beats Odisha 2-1 at home
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Newcomer Mohammedan Sporting looks for first win as it faces a formidable Goa side
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Sunil Chhetri becomes joint all-time leading goalscorer in ISL history as Bengaluru FC downs Hyderabad FC 3-0
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Super League Kerala: Calicut FC forward Gani hopes his SLK goals will take him back to the ISL
    Stan Rayan
  5. Anwar Ali officially free to play for East Bengal FC after getting NOC
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka; Inoka Ranaweera recalled
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Newcomer Mohammedan Sporting looks for first win as it faces a formidable Goa side
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 9: Gukesh vs Abdusattorov ends in draw; Arjun in action; Vantika helps India draw 2-2 with USA in women’s section
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo starts, Lineups out, ETT v NAS, 11:30 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Punjab continues rise with consecutive wins, beats Odisha 2-1 at home
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment