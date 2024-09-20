MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: AJ hopes to complete redemption arc with World Heavyweight Title

Joshua believes victory over Daniel Dubois at Wembley would finally end the difficult period he has endured since a 2019 loss to Andy Ruiz and a pair of defeats against Oleksandr Usyk.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 23:19 IST , London, United Kingdom - 2 MINS READ

AFP
The 34-year-old Briton will step into the ring on a five-fight winning streak, but insisted he would not be satisfied until he fully erases the bitter taste of his shock loss to Ruiz in New York.
The 34-year-old Briton will step into the ring on a five-fight winning streak, but insisted he would not be satisfied until he fully erases the bitter taste of his shock loss to Ruiz in New York. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

The 34-year-old Briton will step into the ring on a five-fight winning streak, but insisted he would not be satisfied until he fully erases the bitter taste of his shock loss to Ruiz in New York. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Anthony Joshua is ready to complete his long road to redemption on Saturday as the former world heavyweight champion eyes Daniel Dubois’s IBF belt.

Joshua believes victory over Dubois at Wembley would finally end the difficult period he has endured since a 2019 loss to Andy Ruiz and a pair of defeats against Oleksandr Usyk.

The 34-year-old Briton will step into the ring on a five-fight winning streak, but insisted he would not be satisfied until he fully erases the bitter taste of his shock loss to Ruiz in New York.

Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates winning the fight against Joshua in 2019.
Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates winning the fight against Joshua in 2019. | Photo Credit: Reuters
lightbox-info

Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates winning the fight against Joshua in 2019. | Photo Credit: Reuters

“I became mentally strong when everyone went against me after Ruiz,” said Joshua, who was floored four times before being stopped in the seventh round by the Mexican-American.

“You build up a firm back, a firm chest, strong legs and you walk through it. You walk through walls and you keep proving people wrong.”

British fighter Dubois has the punching power to deny his compatriot’s dream of facing the winner of Usyk’s rematch with Tyson Fury in December.

But Joshua, who is thriving under new trainer Ben Davison, is expected to join Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield by winning a world title for the third time in front of a 96,000 crowd.

RELATED: Daniel Dubois’ trainer expects to be in corner for fight after illness

“It’s a blessing to be back. What can I say? I don’t even know how it’s come about or why, but I’m the man of the moment and I’m living in it, making the most of it,” he said.

“I’m also here to do a job. I’ve got to go out there and win. I’m ready to rumble and remind everyone what I’m capable of.

“Every fight is a legacy fight for me and this is just another day at the office. I’m going to give it my best. My only message for Daniel is good luck.”

Anthony Joshua (left) and Daniel Dubois face off during a press conference during a press conference at the Guildhall, London, Thursday Sept. 19, 2024. The IBF heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will take place on Saturday 21st September.
Anthony Joshua (left) and Daniel Dubois face off during a press conference during a press conference at the Guildhall, London, Thursday Sept. 19, 2024. The IBF heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will take place on Saturday 21st September. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Anthony Joshua (left) and Daniel Dubois face off during a press conference during a press conference at the Guildhall, London, Thursday Sept. 19, 2024. The IBF heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will take place on Saturday 21st September. | Photo Credit: AP

Dubois is on the rise after following up on last year’s defeat to Usyk with victories over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic.

Now the 27-year-old’s challenge is to prove in the ring that he is a genuine world champion after being given his belt by the IBF when Usyk decided to vacate in June.

“I need to retain this world title. It’s a great thing to have but I need to legitimise myself by winning this fight,” he said.

“It’s my job to do him in and finish him off. Enough of the talking, let’s get down to business. Let’s go to war. He’s going to bring it and I’m going to bring it.”

Related Topics

Anthony Joshua /

IBF /

Daniel Dubois /

Oleksandr Usyk

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: AJ hopes to complete redemption arc with World Heavyweight Title
    AFP
  2. LIVE Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr updates, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo starts, Lineups out, ETT v NAS, 11:30 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City vs Arsenal, Team news: Odegaard ruled out for Premier League clash and return date still uncertain
    AP
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 9: Gukesh vs Abdusattorov ends in draw; Arjun vs Vokhidov in endgame; Vantika helps women draw 2-2 vs USA
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka; Inoka Ranaweera recalled
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: AJ hopes to complete redemption arc with World Heavyweight Title
    AFP
  2. Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Dubois’ trainer expects to be in corner for fight after illness
    AP
  3. Ukraine boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk released after brief detention in Poland
    PTI
  4. World Boxing to host inaugural championships in Liverpool
    Reuters
  5. Olympic champion Khelif’s Algeria federation and Japan join World Boxing
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: AJ hopes to complete redemption arc with World Heavyweight Title
    AFP
  2. LIVE Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr updates, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo starts, Lineups out, ETT v NAS, 11:30 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City vs Arsenal, Team news: Odegaard ruled out for Premier League clash and return date still uncertain
    AP
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 9: Gukesh vs Abdusattorov ends in draw; Arjun vs Vokhidov in endgame; Vantika helps women draw 2-2 vs USA
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka; Inoka Ranaweera recalled
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment