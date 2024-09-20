MagazineBuy Print

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Dubois’ trainer expects to be in corner for fight after illness

Charles said the plan “100 per cent” was to be in Dubois’ corner at Wembley Stadium for his fighter’s first defence of his IBF title, having taken the belt vacated by Oleksandr Usyk.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 22:11 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
The IBF heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua (L) and Daniel Dubois (R) will take place on Saturday 21st September.
The IBF heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua (L) and Daniel Dubois (R) will take place on Saturday 21st September.
infoIcon

The IBF heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua (L) and Daniel Dubois (R) will take place on Saturday 21st September. | Photo Credit: AP

Daniel Dubois’ trainer expects to be in the corner of the IBF heavyweight champion for Saturday’s all-British fight against Anthony Joshua despite being bed-ridden by illness this week.

Speaking hours before the weigh-in on Friday, Don Charles told British radio station talkSPORT that he has been keeping his distance from Dubois while trying to shake off what he described as a “very bad head cold.”

“The most sensible thing to do was not to go anywhere near my fighter because can you imagine if I gave this to him? Then there will be no fight,” Charles said in comments which also attempted to address speculation he had been fired by Dubois.

“No, there has not been any fall-out. I hate to disappoint (people). We’re very, together (as a) team.”

Charles said the plan “100 per cent” was to be in Dubois’ corner at Wembley Stadium for his fighter’s first defence of his IBF title, having taken the belt vacated by Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua is attempting to become a world heavyweight champion for a third time.

