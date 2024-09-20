Duleep Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran scores second consecutive century for India B

Abhimanyu Easwaran scored his second consecutive century in the Duleep Trophy 2024 during India’s B contest against India D in Anantapur on Friday.
The 29-year-old struck a century off 154 balls laced with eleven fours and a six in the round three fixture, a week after scoring an unbeaten 157 against India C.
The captain of India B combined for an unbeaten 82-run partnership with Washington Sundar to rebuild the innings after three wickets from Arshdeep Singh broke the back of the middle order. The team continues to trail India D by over 160 runs.
Easwaran has amassed 7180 runs in his First-Class career in 96 matches at an average of 48.18. The Bengal mainstay has also scored 24 hundreds and 29 half-centuries.
Despite his consistent performances in the domestic circuit, the rise of Shubman Gill and later Yashasvi Jaiswal has prevented him from finding a spot at the top of the order for India in Tests.
