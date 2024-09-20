MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Surrey wins County Championship for third consecutive time, becomes first team to do so since 1968

The London-based county crushed Durham by 10 wickets at the Oval on Thursday -- its sixth victory in seven home games in the first-class competition this season.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 16:22 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Surrey faces Essex at Chelmsford in the final round of the Championship, with Somerset hosting Hampshire.
Surrey faces Essex at Chelmsford in the final round of the Championship, with Somerset hosting Hampshire. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Surrey faces Essex at Chelmsford in the final round of the Championship, with Somerset hosting Hampshire. | Photo Credit: AP

Surrey was crowned English county champion for a third straight season on Friday, with Somerset’s defeat against Lancashire guaranteeing it the title.

The London-based county crushed Durham by 10 wickets at the Oval on Thursday -- its sixth victory in seven home games in the first-class competition this season.

Somerset needed to beat relegation-threatened Lancashire on the fourth and final day of their match at Old Trafford to stay in the hunt for its first-ever Championship title.

ALSO READ: Oversized bat costs Essex 12 points in County Championship race

But it slipped to a 168-run defeat and, with one game remaining, can no longer catch its rival, which it beat last week.

Surrey is the first team since Yorkshire in the 1960s to win three titles in a row. It faces Essex at Chelmsford in the final round of the Championship, with Somerset hosting Hampshire.

Related Topics

Surrey /

County Championship /

Essex /

Lancashire

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 2: Mulani picks two wickets for IND A vs IND C; Easwaran brings up century for India B
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 2: IND 50/2, leads by 277 runs; Kohli, Gill at crease; BAN 149 all out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran scores second consecutive century for India B
    Team Sportstar
  4. Surrey wins County Championship for third consecutive time, becomes first team to do so since 1968
    AFP
  5. Reigning champion Iga Swiatek withdraws from China Open
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran scores second consecutive century for India B
    Team Sportstar
  2. Surrey wins County Championship for third consecutive time, becomes first team to do so since 1968
    AFP
  3. IND vs BAN: Bangladesh records second-lowest total in India in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Baba Indrajith retires hurt during India C vs India A match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bumrah becomes sixth Indian pacer to pick 400 international wickets during IND vs BAN Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 2: Mulani picks two wickets for IND A vs IND C; Easwaran brings up century for India B
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 2: IND 50/2, leads by 277 runs; Kohli, Gill at crease; BAN 149 all out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran scores second consecutive century for India B
    Team Sportstar
  4. Surrey wins County Championship for third consecutive time, becomes first team to do so since 1968
    AFP
  5. Reigning champion Iga Swiatek withdraws from China Open
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment