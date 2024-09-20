Surrey wins County Championship for third consecutive time, becomes first team to do so since 1968

Surrey was crowned English county champion for a third straight season on Friday, with Somerset’s defeat against Lancashire guaranteeing it the title.

The London-based county crushed Durham by 10 wickets at the Oval on Thursday -- its sixth victory in seven home games in the first-class competition this season.

Somerset needed to beat relegation-threatened Lancashire on the fourth and final day of their match at Old Trafford to stay in the hunt for its first-ever Championship title.

But it slipped to a 168-run defeat and, with one game remaining, can no longer catch its rival, which it beat last week.

Surrey is the first team since Yorkshire in the 1960s to win three titles in a row. It faces Essex at Chelmsford in the final round of the Championship, with Somerset hosting Hampshire.