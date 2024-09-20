Bangladesh recorded its second-lowest total in India during the first Test match at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
Bangladesh was skittled out for 149 inside three sessions, conceding a 227-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah, who became the sixth Indian quick to reach 400 international wickets, finished with figures of 4 for 50.
Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja all took two wickets each.
India did not enforce the follow-on.
Bangladesh’s lowest Test totals in India
106 (November 22, 2019 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata)
150 (November 14, 2019 - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore)
195 (November 22, 2019 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata)
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs BAN: Bangladesh records second-lowest total in India in Tests
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 2: BAN 149 all out, IND takes 227-run lead; Bumrah picks four
- Bumrah becomes sixth Indian pacer to pick 400 international wickets during IND vs BAN Test
- Duleep Trophy 2024: Baba Indrajith retires hurt during India C vs India A match
- Indian sports wrap, September 20: Ridhima and Tvesa tied 17th at La Sella Open
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE