IND vs BAN: Bangladesh records second-lowest total in India in Tests

Bangladesh was skittled out for 149 by India inside three sessions.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 15:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan.
India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan. | Photo Credit: Ragu R /The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan. | Photo Credit: Ragu R /The Hindu

Bangladesh recorded its second-lowest total in India during the first Test match at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Bangladesh was skittled out for 149 inside three sessions, conceding a 227-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah, who became the sixth Indian quick to reach 400 international wickets, finished with figures of 4 for 50.

Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja all took two wickets each.

India did not enforce the follow-on.

Bangladesh’s lowest Test totals in India

106 (November 22, 2019 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

150 (November 14, 2019 -  Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore)

195 (November 22, 2019 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

