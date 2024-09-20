MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2024: Baba Indrajith retires hurt during India C vs India A match

Indrajith pulled up while completing a run, clutching his left hamstring before going down in pain.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 14:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Baba Indrajith brings up his 61 off 115 balls against Mumbai on the first day of the Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament 2024 in Coimbatore.
FILE PHOTO: Baba Indrajith brings up his 61 off 115 balls against Mumbai on the first day of the Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament 2024 in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/ The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Baba Indrajith brings up his 61 off 115 balls against Mumbai on the first day of the Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament 2024 in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/ The Hindu

India C batter Baba Indrajith retired hurt during the Duleep Trophy 2024 Round 3 match against India A in Anantapur on Friday.

The 30-year-old batter pulled up while completing a run, clutching his left hamstring before going down in pain.

The Tamil Nadu batter was carried off the ground on a stretcher, with Manav Suthar replacing him in the middle.

Indrajith was in the midst of a crucial 87-run partnership with Abhishek Porel, stabilising the innings after a top-order collapse left the team struggling at 41/4. India C posted a total of 297 in its first innings, with Shashwat Rawat leading the charge with a century.

Unbeaten on 34 from 62 deliveries, Indrajith was perfectly complementing Porel, who was scoring more freely.

India C will be hoping Indrajith’s injury is not serious, allowing him to resume his innings as it looks to chase down the total and secure a first-innings lead.

