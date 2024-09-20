India C batter Baba Indrajith retired hurt during the Duleep Trophy 2024 Round 3 match against India A in Anantapur on Friday.
The 30-year-old batter pulled up while completing a run, clutching his left hamstring before going down in pain.
RELATED | Follow live action from Day 2 of Duleep Trophy 2024 Round 3 matches
The Tamil Nadu batter was carried off the ground on a stretcher, with Manav Suthar replacing him in the middle.
Indrajith was in the midst of a crucial 87-run partnership with Abhishek Porel, stabilising the innings after a top-order collapse left the team struggling at 41/4. India C posted a total of 297 in its first innings, with Shashwat Rawat leading the charge with a century.
Unbeaten on 34 from 62 deliveries, Indrajith was perfectly complementing Porel, who was scoring more freely.
India C will be hoping Indrajith’s injury is not serious, allowing him to resume his innings as it looks to chase down the total and secure a first-innings lead.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 2: BAN 149 all out, IND takes 227-run lead; Bumrah picks four
- Bumrah becomes sixth Indian pacer to pick 400 international wickets during IND vs BAN Test
- IND vs BAN: Bangladesh records second-lowest total in India in Tests
- Duleep Trophy 2024: Baba Indrajith retires hurt during India C vs India A match
- Indian sports wrap, September 20: Ridhima and Tvesa tied 17th at La Sella Open
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE