Duleep Trophy 2024: Baba Indrajith retires hurt during India C vs India A match

India C batter Baba Indrajith retired hurt during the Duleep Trophy 2024 Round 3 match against India A in Anantapur on Friday.

The 30-year-old batter pulled up while completing a run, clutching his left hamstring before going down in pain.

The Tamil Nadu batter was carried off the ground on a stretcher, with Manav Suthar replacing him in the middle.

Indrajith was in the midst of a crucial 87-run partnership with Abhishek Porel, stabilising the innings after a top-order collapse left the team struggling at 41/4. India C posted a total of 297 in its first innings, with Shashwat Rawat leading the charge with a century.

Unbeaten on 34 from 62 deliveries, Indrajith was perfectly complementing Porel, who was scoring more freely.

India C will be hoping Indrajith’s injury is not serious, allowing him to resume his innings as it looks to chase down the total and secure a first-innings lead.