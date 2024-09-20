Jasprit Bumrah became the sixth Indian pacer to claim 400 international wickets during the first Test against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Bumrah achieved the milestone with three wickets during the second’s play.

He first dismissed Shadman Islam (2 off 6 balls), knocking over his stumps with a delivery that jagged back in. Later, in the 13th over, Mushfiqur Rahman (8 off 14 balls) edged one to the slips, where KL Rahul took a sharp catch. Returning for his second spell, Bumrah struck again, removing Hasan Mahmud (9 off 22 balls) as Virat Kohli safely held on to a catch in the slips.

Earlier, India had been bowled out for 376, thanks to a remarkable 199-run partnership for the seventh wicket that rescued the host from a precarious 144/6.

Indian pacers to have 400 international wickets (Tests+ODIs+T20Is)

Kapil Dev - 687 wickets (448 innings)

Zaheer Khan - 597 wickets (373 innings)

Javagal Srinath - 551 wickets (348 innings)

Mohammed Shami - 448 wickets (245 innings)

Ishant Sharma - 434 wickets (280 innings)

Jasprit Bumrah - 400 wickets (227 innings)