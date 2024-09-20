MagazineBuy Print

Bumrah becomes sixth Indian pacer to pick 400 international wickets during IND vs BAN Test

Bumrah removed Shadman Islam (2, 6b), Mushfiqur Rahman (8, 14b), and Hasan Mahmud (9, 22b) to reach the feat.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 14:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrating after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam during the India vs Bangladesh Test at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrating after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam during the India vs Bangladesh Test at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrating after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam during the India vs Bangladesh Test at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

Jasprit Bumrah became the sixth Indian pacer to claim 400 international wickets during the first Test against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Bumrah achieved the milestone with three wickets during the second’s play.

IND vs BAN: Hasan Mahmud becomes first Bangladesh bowler to take five wickets in India in Tests

He first dismissed Shadman Islam (2 off 6 balls), knocking over his stumps with a delivery that jagged back in. Later, in the 13th over, Mushfiqur Rahman (8 off 14 balls) edged one to the slips, where KL Rahul took a sharp catch. Returning for his second spell, Bumrah struck again, removing Hasan Mahmud (9 off 22 balls) as Virat Kohli safely held on to a catch in the slips.

Earlier, India had been bowled out for 376, thanks to a remarkable 199-run partnership for the seventh wicket that rescued the host from a precarious 144/6.

Indian pacers to have 400 international wickets (Tests+ODIs+T20Is)

Kapil Dev - 687 wickets (448 innings)

Zaheer Khan - 597 wickets (373 innings)

Javagal Srinath - 551 wickets (348 innings)

Mohammed Shami - 448 wickets (245 innings)

Ishant Sharma - 434 wickets (280 innings)

Jasprit Bumrah - 400 wickets (227 innings)

