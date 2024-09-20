IND vs BAN, 1st Test: With another century in Chennai, Ashwin cherishes homecoming against Bangladesh

Ravichandran Ashwin feels that the ability to compartmentalise his batting and bowling has helped him as a batter.

Speaking to reporters after the second day’s play against Bangladesh, Ashwin, who slammed his sixth Test century and second in Chennai, also said he was enjoying his game more than before.

What were your thoughts when you went to bat at 144 for six?

Surprisingly enough, I found myself in a happy space. Bowling and batting are very separate sports in the same game. One is done consciously and the other subconsciously.

For me to compartmentalise both has taken its own due (time). When I walked there, the only thing I wanted to do was settle down my game. The one thing I keep telling myself now is to watch the ball hard.

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot on the first day of the first Test against Bangladesh, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: AP

The mind can play tricks because I am a bowler who plays 12, 18, and 24 balls ahead when I am sequencing it. As a batter, I shouldn’t do that. It’s more about focusing on the ball and hitting it as I see it.

Which of your two tons at Chennai did you enjoy the most?

Both. In 2021, it had so much riding on it. We lost the first one. The last time I played in Chennai, I felt like I was making a comeback in more than one way. When I left before the COVID bubble began, I hadn’t cemented my place in the team.

I was a little here and there.

I went to Australia and came back here. That was different, and I enjoyed it. I think my batting has come along a lot better since that particular game. I worked quite a lot on maximising my shots and game. I’m glad it’s coming out nicely.

How much do you enjoy your performances, and how self-critical are you?

I used to be critical, but not anymore. I have put a lot of pressure on myself, and people have put pressure on me. I used to be happy about it. The most important thing for me is to enjoy my cricket. I want to play cricket with a smile on my face.

A few years ago, I promised myself that I would not respond to anyone and that I would play for my happiness. I have been keeping that promise so far.

Thoughts on your partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, with bat and ball?

It just happened. You don’t plan for such things. Jaddu is one cricketer who has evolved so nicely. I always envy him. He is so gifted and talented. He has found ways to maximise his potential and keeps it simple.

I wish I could be like him, but I am glad I am myself.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja greets R. Ashwin after the latter scored a century against Bangladesh in their first Test in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

Watching him bat over the last couple of years has given me insight into how better I can be. Both of us have grown together. Both of us have done some special things. We value one another at this stage and enjoy each other’s success more than ever.

Does doing well at home make it extra special?

Playing at home is very special for me. You don’t get Test matches (often) like in Australia or England, where there are just six or seven Test venues, and you get that every season. It doesn’t happen in India. It’s a rotation policy. This is probably my fifth Test match. It’s always a special feeling.

What gives you greater joy, a century or a bowling milestone (five or ten-wicket hauls)?

You want to come and do well every single day. On that given day, you will take what you get. I just stayed in the moment and enjoyed my batting yesterday. I thought I also enjoyed it this morning.

Ashwin delivering a ball during the Test between India vs Bangladesh at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

I have been putting a lot of work on it. It doesn’t matter whether it is batting or bowling. Honestly, at this point in my career, I want to be good on that day and probably be my best. I am content with what has happened.