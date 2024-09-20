MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Goran, uncle of Novak Djokovic appointed president of Serbian Tennis Federation

Previously the vice-president of the Serbian Tennis Federation, Goran Djokovic has also been involved in organising ATP tournaments in Belgrade and Sofia.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 21:24 IST , Belgrade - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Goran Djokovic said that his tennis experience mainly came from Novak, but he also spent seven years as director of the Serbia Open and Sofia Open.
Goran Djokovic said that his tennis experience mainly came from Novak, but he also spent seven years as director of the Serbia Open and Sofia Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Goran Djokovic said that his tennis experience mainly came from Novak, but he also spent seven years as director of the Serbia Open and Sofia Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic’s uncle Goran Djokovic was on Friday appointed president of the Serbian Tennis Federation with the ambition of building a national training centre.

Previously the vice-president of the federation, Goran Djokovic has also been involved in organising ATP tournaments in Belgrade and Sofia.

“My tennis experience mainly comes from Novak, but I also spent seven years as director of the Serbia Open and Sofia Open,” Djokovic said after his election.

“My goal is to keep improving what we’ve started, with finances being the key.

ALSO READ: Playing Rafael Nadal is ‘kind of a nightmare’, says Carlos Alcaraz

“We don’t have our own facilities, we don’t have a National Training Centre, and I want to resolve that. I wouldn’t have even run for this position if we didn’t have the full support of the president of Serbia.”

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam trophies. The 37-year-old, who won Olympic gold in Paris, is currently ranked fourth in the world.

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Serbia /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 9: Gukesh vs Abdusattorov ends in draw; Arjun, Praggnanandhaa equal; Vaishali loses
    Team Sportstar
  2. Goran, uncle of Novak Djokovic appointed president of Serbian Tennis Federation
    AFP
  3. NBA MVP and Olympic champion Joel Embiid signs contract extension with the 76ers worth over 1600 crores
    AP
  4. ISL 2024-25: Newcomer Mohammedan Sporting looks for first win as it faces a formidable Goa side
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 20: Maharashtra stuns former champion BPCL in Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Goran, uncle of Novak Djokovic appointed president of Serbian Tennis Federation
    AFP
  2. Cerundolo beats Ruud to give Team World early lead at Laver Cup
    AP
  3. Reigning champion Iga Swiatek withdraws from China Open
    Team Sportstar
  4. Raducanu forced to wait as rain hits Korea Open
    AFP
  5. Emma Raducanu passes physical test to reach Korea Open quarterfinal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 9: Gukesh vs Abdusattorov ends in draw; Arjun, Praggnanandhaa equal; Vaishali loses
    Team Sportstar
  2. Goran, uncle of Novak Djokovic appointed president of Serbian Tennis Federation
    AFP
  3. NBA MVP and Olympic champion Joel Embiid signs contract extension with the 76ers worth over 1600 crores
    AP
  4. ISL 2024-25: Newcomer Mohammedan Sporting looks for first win as it faces a formidable Goa side
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 20: Maharashtra stuns former champion BPCL in Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment