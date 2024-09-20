Reigning champion Iga Swiatek withdraws from China Open

World number one Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the China Open due to personal reasons, the five-time Grand Slam champion said on Friday.
Swiatek withdrew from the Canadian Open and Korea Open citing fatigue having won the French Open title in June and a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics before losing to American Jessica Pegula in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.
“Due to personal matters, I’m forced to withdraw from the China Open in Beijing,“ Swiatek said in a statement.
“I’m very sorry as I had an amazing time playing and winning this tournament last year and was really looking forward to being back there.
“I know that the fans will experience great tennis there and I’m sorry I won’t be a part of it this time,” she added.
China Open will take place between September 23 to October 6.
(With inputs from Reuters)
