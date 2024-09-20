MagazineBuy Print

Raducanu forced to wait as rain hits Korea Open

The Korea Open quarterfinal between Russian top seed Daria Kasatkina and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu was pushed back a day after all play was washed out by heavy rain on Friday.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 15:02 IST , Seoul - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Emma Raducanu of Britain in action.
Emma Raducanu of Britain in action. | Photo Credit: AP
Emma Raducanu of Britain in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The quarterfinals and semifinals in Seoul will now take place on Saturday, although more wet weather is forecast.

The quarterfinals and semifinals in Seoul will now take place on Saturday, although more wet weather is forecast.

READ | Playing Rafael Nadal is ‘kind of a nightmare’, says Carlos Alcaraz

Also in the last eight, Brazil’s number three seed Beatriz Haddad Maia faces Russia’s Polina Kudermetova, while Russian number four seed Diana Shnaider faces Ukraine’s number five seed Marta Kostyuk.

Another Russian, Veronika Kudermetova, plays Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova.

The tournament was hit by a string of last-minute withdrawals including world number one Iga Swiatek, US Open runner-up Jessica Pegula and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Korea Open

