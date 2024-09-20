The Korea Open quarterfinal between Russian top seed Daria Kasatkina and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu was pushed back a day after all play was washed out by heavy rain on Friday.
The quarterfinals and semifinals in Seoul will now take place on Saturday, although more wet weather is forecast.
Also in the last eight, Brazil’s number three seed Beatriz Haddad Maia faces Russia’s Polina Kudermetova, while Russian number four seed Diana Shnaider faces Ukraine’s number five seed Marta Kostyuk.
Another Russian, Veronika Kudermetova, plays Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova.
The tournament was hit by a string of last-minute withdrawals including world number one Iga Swiatek, US Open runner-up Jessica Pegula and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.
