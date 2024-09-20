MagazineBuy Print

Cerundolo beats Ruud to give Team World early lead at Laver Cup

The Argentinian, who is ranked No. 31, overcame five double faults to earn one point for his team at the indoor hard-court men’s tournament with a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 20:26 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AP
Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo, right, and Norway’s Casper Ruud shake hands after their men’s singles Laver Cup tennis match.
Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo, right, and Norway’s Casper Ruud shake hands after their men’s singles Laver Cup tennis match. | Photo Credit: Andreas Gora/AP
infoIcon

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo, right, and Norway's Casper Ruud shake hands after their men's singles Laver Cup tennis match. | Photo Credit: Andreas Gora/AP

Francisco Cerundolo got Team World off to a winning start at the Laver Cup with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Team Europe’s Casper Ruud on Friday.

The Argentinian, who is ranked No. 31, overcame five double faults to earn one point for his team at the indoor hard-court men’s tournament with a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup.

Ruud, a Norwegian who is ranked No. 9, made 20 unforced errors and just 11 winners.

READ: Reigning champion Iga Swiatek withdraws from China Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece was playing Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia later, to be followed by Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov against Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo.

The doubles match will feature Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev taking on Americans Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz.

The tournament ends on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, the Laver Cup and the ATP tour announced a five-year extension to their existing agreement.

