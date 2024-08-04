Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic wins first set 7-6(3) - Gold medal match updates

- August 04, 2024 19:54Set 2, Game 8 (Alcaraz leads 4-3)
Djokovic to serve
15-0: Alcaraz hits the net with a BH
15-15: Djokovic’s FH down the line clips the net and goes out
- August 04, 2024 19:51Set 2, Game 7
Alcaraz to serve
0-15: Alcaraz hits his FH out of the court
15-15: Djokovic hits his BH wide from near the net
30-15: Alcaraz follows up a powerful serve with a FH winner
40-15: Djokovic with a BH error
Game: Djokovic returns Alcaraz’s serve out of the court
- August 04, 2024 19:47Set 2, Game 6
Djokovic to serve
0-15: Alcaraz predicts Djokovic’s drop shot and replies with a FH winner from near the net.
15-15: A late call as Alcaraz hits his BH wide.
30-15: Djokokvic with a serve down the middle which Alcaraz return out of the court.
40-15: Ace!
Game: Alcaraz misses an easy shot and shoots his FH into the net
- August 04, 2024 19:39Set 2, Game 5
Alcaraz to serve
0-15: Alcaraz hits his FH wide after trying to find the far end of the court
15-15: Djokovic’s BH return goes out of the court
15-30: Alcaraz cannot react quickly to send the ball past the net
30-30: Alcaraz sends a FH to the right side of the court from near the net
40-30: Alcaraz with a powerful FH winner
40-40: Djokovic makes it deuce after Alcaraz sends his FH out of the court
A-40: Djokovic returns Alcaraz’s serve into the net
Game: Djokovic’s BH goes out of the court
- August 04, 2024 19:36Set 2, Game 4
Djokovic to serve
15-0: Alcaraz hits the net with his BH
30-0: A long rally ends with Alcaraz hitting his BH well wide
40-0: Djokovic approaches the net and fires his FH down the line
Game: Alcaraz finds the net while trying to return Djokovic’s serve
- August 04, 2024 19:29Set 2, Game 3
Alcaraz to serve
15-0: Djokovic hits the net with his BH
30-0: Djokovic commits the same error
30-15: Alcaraz tries to take the ball away from Djokovic and hits his BH wide
30-30: Double fault
30-40: Break point for Djokovic as Alcaraz hits his FH way out of the court
40-40: Alcaraz makes it deuce with a FH away from Djokovic
A-40: Alcaraz with a FH winner down the line
Game: Djokovic returns Alcaraz’s serve into the net
- August 04, 2024 19:26Set 2, Game 2
Djokovic to serve
15-0: Alcaraz hits his BH wide
30-0: Djokovic with a FH winner down the right
40-0: Alcaraz returns Djokovic’s serve into the net
Game: Djokovic with a FH winner down the line
- August 04, 2024 19:20Set 2, Game 1
Alcaraz to serve
15-0: Alcaraz with a FH winner
30-0: Djokovic miscues his BH which goes wide
40-0: Djokovic with another error
40-15: Alcaraz tries to slice the ball to the right side of the court, but it ends up going wide
40-30: Alcaraz tries a BH drop shot which hits the net
40-40: Alcaraz tries to lob the ball over Djokovic who was near the net, but ends up hitting it wide
A-40: Alcaraz with a FH drop shot winner near the net
40-40: Djokovic’s FH down the court falls just inside
A-40: Alcaraz with a FH winner near the net
Game: Alcaraz wins the first game after Djokovic hits a BH out
- August 04, 2024 19:07Tiebreak
The scores will read Djokovic-Alcaraz.
Djokovic to serve.
1-0: Alcaraz tries to slice a FH from Djokovic, ends up hitting wide.
Alcaraz to serve.
1-1: A FH winner by Alcaraz from mid court.
1-2: Alcaraz reads that Djokovic is moving to the net and sends his BH just wide enough to beat him.
Djokovic to serve.
2-2: Alcaraz hits long and concedes a point.
3-2: A soft FH volley from Djokovic to the left of the court.
Alcaraz to serve.
3-3: A flat serve far wide to the left. Djokovic fails to control the return.
Alcaraz to serve.
4-3: A return ace from Djokovic. He keeps the return short and gets it on the line. He’s mini-break up now.
Djokovic to serve.
5-3: Alcaraz hits his FH long. He seems unhappy with the service call.
6-3: Another service return sent way too long by Alcaraz.
7-3: Djokovic with a volley at the net to take the game.
- August 04, 2024 19:00Set 1, Game 12
Alcaraz to serve.
0-15: A FH slice from Alcaraz ends up taking too much elevation and lands long.
15-15: A BH winner from Alcaraz. He is full stretch to his left as he hits that.
30-15: A FH drop shot by Alcaraz to win the point.
30-30: Alcaraz’s BH slice shot is into the side gallery.
30-40: Alcaraz hits a volley into the net.
40-40: A cross court FH winner from Alcaraz to save the set point. Deuce!
A-40: A rocket BH from Alcaraz is at an almost impossible angle for Djokovic. The Serbian stretches get something on it but hits it long.
Game: Djokovic goes long with his return and we will have a tiebreak.
- August 04, 2024 18:53Set 1, Game 11
Djokovic to serve.
0-15: A drop shot winner from Alcaraz.
15-15: Djokovic mounts the net once more to hit an overhead volley to take the point.
30-15: Djokovic hits a flat serve and Alcaraz cannot make it clear the net.
30-30: An error on a simple FH from Djokovic. He hits it long.
40-30: Djokovic again forces Alcaraz wide with a flat serve. Alcaraz hits it wide, trying to go around the net.
Game: Djokovic is at the net, Alcaraz tries to chip it over him but hits long.
- August 04, 2024 18:48Set 1, Game 10
Alcaraz to serve.
15-0: Djokovic hits into the net with a FH.
15-15: Alcaraz hits a FH wide.
30-15: Djokovic misses his passing BH shot.
30-30: Alcaraz sends his drop shot wide.
40-30: Fault. A BH from Djokovic ends up beyond the baseline.
Game: A FH winner down the line from Alcaraz.
- August 04, 2024 18:31Set 1, Game 9
Djokovic to serve.
0-15: Djokovic hits a FH long over the baseline.
0-30: A double fault.
15-30: Djokovic with a FH winner from close to the net.
30-30: Alcaraz sends a drop shot return wide.
30-40: Djokovic is well in control of this rally but the ball pops up off the net and lands wide. A break point for Alcaraz.
40-40: What a rally! Djokovic makes Alcaraz run the length and breadth. Alcaraz just about manages to meet it every time but only for the Serb to hit a FH winner from the net.
40-A: Once again the drop from Alcaraz. Djokovic barely reaches it and sets up a winner for the Spaniard.
40-40: Alcaraz hits a FH into the net.
40-A: Djokovic sends a BH long and has another break point to defend.
40-40: A BH error from Alcaraz forces another deuce.
40-A: Another one of Djokovic’s FH hits off the net and sets up a winner for Alcaraz.
40-40: Again, Alcaraz hits his BH into the net.
40-A: A BH winner this time from Alcaraz, hits it on the run.
40-40: A volley at the net from Djokovic. Alcaraz is way back behind at the baseline to reach that.
A-40: Alcaraz sends his service return beyond the baseline.
40-40: Djokovic is at the net again, but Alcaraz catches him way far to his left with a FH-BH combo with the latter shot being the winner.
A-40: A BH into the net from Alcaraz.
Game: Alcaraz hits a BH into the net. Djokovic leads 5-4.
- August 04, 2024 18:30Set 1, Game 8
Alcaraz to serve.
15-0: A down the line FH winner from Alcaraz.
30-0: A BH error by Djokovic.
40-0: A cheeky drop shot by Alcaraz. Djokovic reaches it but puts it into the net.
Game: Djokovic hits a simple FH into the net. The set is level 4-4.
- August 04, 2024 18:24Set 1, Game 7
Djokovic to serve.
15-0: Alcaraz misses a FH return.
30-0: A service down the T from Djokovic. Alcaraz gets to it but hits it off his frame.
40-0: Alcaraz hits a BH into the net.
40-15: A double fault from Djokovic.
Game: Alcaraz returns the service into the net. Djokovic leads 4-3.
- August 04, 2024 18:21Set 1, Game 6
Alcaraz to serve.
15-0: A BH forced error by Djokovic.
30-0: A cross court FH drop shot wins Alcaraz the point.
30-15: Alcaraz hits his FH into the net. A simple shot but he gives away a point.
40-15: Djokovic moves to the net but Alcaraz puts enough swerve on it to beat him with his FH.
Game: Djokovic misses a service return and Alcaraz ties the set 3-3.
- August 04, 2024 18:11Set 1, Game 5
Djokovic to serve.
15-0: A FH wide from Alcaraz.
15-15: A fault to start. A BH slice drop from Djokovic hits the net.
30-15: A simple winner for Djokovic from up close to the net.
30-30: Alcaraz moves to the net to get to a drop shot. He slices it past Djokovic and takes the line as well.
30-40: A break point for the Spaniard. He makes Djokovic run across the width and then sends a FH down the middle.
40-40: A blazing serve down the T. Alcaraz cannot keep it in. Deuce.
40-A: Djokovic’s FH goes into the net. Another break point.
40-40: Alcaraz hits a BH into the net.
40-A: Alcaraz again forces Djokovic wide which forces BH error out of him.
40-40: Another fast serve down the T. Alcaraz sends it long.
A-40: This serve has a bit more spin on it. It flies off Alcaraz’s racquet and goes long.
Game: Djokovic saves three game points and holds on.
- August 04, 2024 18:02Set 1, Game 4
Alcaraz to serve.
0-15: Djokovic wins the first point in this game
0-30: A fierce rally. Alcaraz tries to change the tempo with a drop shot but Djokovic is up for it and gets a FH winner.
0-40: A FH return ace from Djokovic. Three break points for the Serbian.
15-40: A cross-court FH followed by one down the line helps Alcaraz save one break point.
30-40: A slapshot of a BH from Alcaraz. Djokovic cannot clear the net.
40-40: Djokovic’s BH drifts wide and it’s deuce.
A-40: A FH winner from Alcaraz. It’s from the deuce court but keeps moving away from Djokovic.
40-40: A FH miscue from Alcaraz. Deuce again.
A-40: Ace!
Game: Alcaraz moves to the net to meet with a Djokovic FH. A soft-handed volley to win the point.
2-2 level again.
- August 04, 2024 17:56Set 1, Game 3
Djokovic to serve.
0-15: Djokovic sends his forehand long to lose the point.
0-30: Djokovic has the rally in control. He finds a forehand angle which has Alcaraz defending way beyond the baseline. But he hits it long going for the winner.
15-30: Alcaraz hits a forehand long now from the deuce court.
30-30: Alcaraz tries to hit a forehand down the line on the right but goes long.
40-30: Alcaraz’s BH from the ad court hits the net. Djokovic was coming to the net to meet it but did not need it.
Game: Alcaraz fluffs a FH off his racquet’s frame and hits it long. Djokovic leads 2-1.
- August 04, 2024 17:55First set underway
The first set is on serve at 1-1. Djokovic came close to pinching the second away from the Spaniard with a break point but could not.
- August 04, 2024 17:50Welcome!
Three weeks after Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, the two meet at the Paris 2024 Olympics for the gold medal.
Latest on Sportstar
- Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic wins first set 7-6(3) - Gold medal match updates
- Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: Djokovic wins first set vs Alcaraz; Vijayveer, Anish fail to qualify for 25m pistol final; India through to hockey semifinal
- SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: India 114/1 (16); Rohit Sharma falls for 64; Kohli joins Gill at crease
- 34th MGC-Sportstar Open: Darshan grabs top prize, Pranav finishes runner-up
- MotoGP: Ducati’s Bastianini wins British Grand Prix, Martin finishes second to lead championship
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE