MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic wins first set 7-6(3) - Gold medal match updates

Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Catch the live score, updates and highlights from the tennis men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz being played at the Paris Olympics.

Updated : Aug 04, 2024 19:58 IST

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics - Tennis - Men's Singles Gold Medal Match - Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France - August 04, 2024. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain before his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia. REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Paris 2024 Olympics - Tennis - Men's Singles Gold Medal Match - Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France - August 04, 2024. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain before his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia. REUTERS/Claudia Greco | Photo Credit: CLAUDIA GRECO
lightbox-info

Paris 2024 Olympics - Tennis - Men's Singles Gold Medal Match - Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France - August 04, 2024. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain before his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia. REUTERS/Claudia Greco | Photo Credit: CLAUDIA GRECO

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz men’s singles final match at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

  • August 04, 2024 19:54
    Set 2, Game 8 (Alcaraz leads 4-3)

    Djokovic to serve

    15-0: Alcaraz hits the net with a BH

    15-15: Djokovic’s FH down the line clips the net and goes out

  • August 04, 2024 19:51
    Set 2, Game 7

    Alcaraz to serve

    0-15: Alcaraz hits his FH out of the court

    15-15: Djokovic hits his BH wide from near the net

    30-15: Alcaraz follows up a powerful serve with a FH winner 

    40-15: Djokovic with a BH error

    Game: Djokovic returns Alcaraz’s serve out of the court 

  • August 04, 2024 19:47
    Set 2, Game 6

    Djokovic to serve

    0-15: Alcaraz predicts Djokovic’s drop shot and replies with a FH winner from near the net.

    15-15: A late call as Alcaraz hits his BH wide.

    30-15: Djokokvic with a serve down the middle which Alcaraz return out of the court.

    40-15: Ace!

    Game: Alcaraz misses an easy shot and shoots his FH into the net

  • August 04, 2024 19:39
    Set 2, Game 5

    Alcaraz to serve

    0-15: Alcaraz hits his FH wide after trying to find the far end of the court

    15-15: Djokovic’s BH return goes out of the court

    15-30: Alcaraz cannot react quickly to send the ball past the net

    30-30: Alcaraz sends a FH to the right side of the court from near the net

    40-30: Alcaraz with a powerful FH winner

    40-40: Djokovic makes it deuce after Alcaraz sends his FH out of the court

    A-40: Djokovic returns Alcaraz’s serve into the net

    Game: Djokovic’s BH goes out of the court

  • August 04, 2024 19:36
    Set 2, Game 4

    Djokovic to serve

    15-0: Alcaraz hits the net with his BH

    30-0: A long rally ends with Alcaraz hitting his BH well wide

    40-0: Djokovic approaches the net and fires his FH down the line

    Game: Alcaraz finds the net while trying to return Djokovic’s serve

  • August 04, 2024 19:29
    Set 2, Game 3

    Alcaraz to serve

    15-0: Djokovic hits the net with his BH

    30-0: Djokovic commits the same error

    30-15: Alcaraz tries to take the ball away from Djokovic and hits his BH wide

    30-30: Double fault

    30-40: Break point for Djokovic as Alcaraz hits his FH way out of the court

    40-40: Alcaraz makes it deuce with a FH away from Djokovic

    A-40: Alcaraz with a FH winner down the line

    Game: Djokovic returns Alcaraz’s serve into the net

  • August 04, 2024 19:26
    Set 2, Game 2

    Djokovic to serve

    15-0: Alcaraz hits his BH wide

    30-0: Djokovic with a FH winner down the right

    40-0: Alcaraz returns Djokovic’s serve into the net

    Game: Djokovic with a FH winner down the line

  • August 04, 2024 19:20
    Set 2, Game 1

    Alcaraz to serve

    15-0: Alcaraz with a FH winner

    30-0: Djokovic miscues his BH which goes wide

    40-0: Djokovic with another error

    40-15: Alcaraz tries to slice the ball to the right side of the court, but it ends up going wide

    40-30: Alcaraz tries a BH drop shot which hits the net

    40-40: Alcaraz tries to lob the ball over Djokovic who was near the net, but ends up hitting it wide

    A-40: Alcaraz with a FH drop shot winner near the net

    40-40: Djokovic’s FH down the court falls just inside

    A-40: Alcaraz with a FH winner near the net

    Game: Alcaraz wins the first game after Djokovic hits a BH out

  • August 04, 2024 19:07
    Tiebreak

    The scores will read Djokovic-Alcaraz.

    Djokovic to serve.

    1-0: Alcaraz tries to slice a FH from Djokovic, ends up hitting wide.

    Alcaraz to serve.

    1-1: A FH winner by Alcaraz from mid court.

    1-2: Alcaraz reads that Djokovic is moving to the net and sends his BH just wide enough to beat him.

    Djokovic to serve.

    2-2: Alcaraz hits long and concedes a point.

    3-2: A soft FH volley from Djokovic to the left of the court.

    Alcaraz to serve.

    3-3: A flat serve far wide to the left. Djokovic fails to control the return.

    Alcaraz to serve.


    4-3: A return ace from Djokovic. He keeps the return short and gets it on the line. He’s mini-break up now.

    Djokovic to serve.

    5-3: Alcaraz hits his FH long. He seems unhappy with the service call.

    6-3: Another service return sent way too long by Alcaraz.

    7-3: Djokovic with a volley at the net to take the game.

  • August 04, 2024 19:00
    Set 1, Game 12

    Alcaraz to serve. 

    0-15: A FH slice from Alcaraz ends up taking too much elevation and lands long.

    15-15: A BH winner from Alcaraz. He is full stretch to his left as he hits that.

    30-15: A FH drop shot by Alcaraz to win the point.

    30-30: Alcaraz’s BH slice shot is into the side gallery.

    30-40: Alcaraz hits a volley into the net.

    40-40: A cross court FH winner from Alcaraz to save the set point. Deuce!

    A-40: A rocket BH from Alcaraz is at an almost impossible angle for Djokovic. The Serbian stretches get something on it but hits it long.

    Game: Djokovic goes long with his return and we will have a tiebreak.

  • August 04, 2024 18:53
    Set 1, Game 11

    Djokovic to serve.

    0-15: A drop shot winner from Alcaraz.

    15-15: Djokovic mounts the net once more to hit an overhead volley to take the point.

    30-15: Djokovic hits a flat serve and Alcaraz cannot make it clear the net.

    30-30: An error on a simple FH from Djokovic. He hits it long.

    40-30: Djokovic again forces Alcaraz wide with a flat serve. Alcaraz hits it wide, trying to go around the net. 

    Game: Djokovic is at the net, Alcaraz tries to chip it over him but hits long.

  • August 04, 2024 18:48
    Set 1, Game 10

    Alcaraz to serve.

    15-0: Djokovic hits into the net with a FH.

    15-15: Alcaraz hits a FH wide.

    30-15: Djokovic misses his passing BH shot.

    30-30: Alcaraz sends his drop shot wide.

    40-30: Fault. A BH from Djokovic ends up beyond the baseline.

    Game: A FH winner down the line from Alcaraz. 

  • August 04, 2024 18:31
    Set 1, Game 9

    Djokovic to serve.

    0-15: Djokovic hits a FH long over the baseline.

    0-30: A double fault.

    15-30: Djokovic with a FH winner from close to the net.

    30-30: Alcaraz sends a drop shot return wide. 

    30-40: Djokovic is well in control of this rally but the ball pops up off the net and lands wide. A break point for Alcaraz.

    40-40: What a rally! Djokovic makes Alcaraz run the length and breadth. Alcaraz just about manages to meet it every time but only for the Serb to hit a FH winner from the net.

    40-A: Once again the drop from Alcaraz. Djokovic barely reaches it and sets up a winner for the Spaniard.

    40-40: Alcaraz hits a FH into the net.

    40-A: Djokovic sends a BH long and has another break point to defend.

    40-40: A BH error from Alcaraz forces another deuce.

    40-A: Another one of Djokovic’s FH hits off the net and sets up a winner for Alcaraz.

    40-40: Again, Alcaraz hits his BH into the net.

    40-A: A BH winner this time from Alcaraz, hits it on the run.

    40-40: A volley at the net from Djokovic. Alcaraz is way back behind at the baseline to reach that.

    A-40: Alcaraz sends his service return beyond the baseline.

    40-40: Djokovic is at the net again, but Alcaraz catches him way far to his left with a FH-BH combo with the latter shot being the winner.

    A-40: A BH into the net from Alcaraz. 

    Game: Alcaraz hits a BH into the net. Djokovic leads 5-4.

  • August 04, 2024 18:30
    Set 1, Game 8

    Alcaraz to serve. 

    15-0: A down the line FH winner from Alcaraz.

    30-0: A BH error by Djokovic.

    40-0: A cheeky drop shot by Alcaraz. Djokovic reaches it but puts it into the net.

    Game: Djokovic hits a simple FH into the net. The set is level 4-4.

  • August 04, 2024 18:24
    Set 1, Game 7

    Djokovic to serve.

    15-0: Alcaraz misses a FH return.

    30-0: A service down the T from Djokovic. Alcaraz gets to it but hits it off his frame.

    40-0: Alcaraz hits a BH into the net.

    40-15: A double fault from Djokovic.

    Game: Alcaraz returns the service into the net. Djokovic leads 4-3.

  • August 04, 2024 18:21
    Set 1, Game 6

    Alcaraz to serve.

    15-0: A BH forced error by Djokovic.

    30-0: A cross court FH drop shot wins Alcaraz the point.

    30-15: Alcaraz hits his FH into the net. A simple shot but he gives away a point.

    40-15: Djokovic moves to the net but Alcaraz puts enough swerve on it to beat him with his FH.

    Game: Djokovic misses a service return and Alcaraz ties the set 3-3.

  • August 04, 2024 18:11
    Set 1, Game 5

    Djokovic to serve.

    15-0: A FH wide from Alcaraz.

    15-15: A fault to start. A BH slice drop from Djokovic hits the net.

    30-15: A simple winner for Djokovic from up close to the net.

    30-30: Alcaraz moves to the net to get to a drop shot. He slices it past Djokovic and takes the line as well.

    30-40: A break point for the Spaniard. He makes Djokovic run across the width and then sends a FH down the middle.

    40-40: A blazing serve down the T. Alcaraz cannot keep it in. Deuce. 

    40-A: Djokovic’s FH goes into the net. Another break point.

    40-40: Alcaraz hits a BH into the net.

    40-A: Alcaraz again forces Djokovic wide which forces BH error out of him.

    40-40: Another fast serve down the T. Alcaraz sends it long.

    A-40: This serve has a bit more spin on it. It flies off Alcaraz’s racquet and goes long.

    Game: Djokovic saves three game points and holds on.

  • August 04, 2024 18:02
    Set 1, Game 4

    Alcaraz to serve.

    0-15: Djokovic wins the first point in this game

    0-30: A fierce rally. Alcaraz tries to change the tempo with a drop shot but Djokovic is up for it and gets a FH winner.

    0-40: A FH return ace from Djokovic. Three break points for the Serbian.

    15-40: A cross-court FH followed by one down the line helps Alcaraz save one break point.

    30-40: A slapshot of a BH from Alcaraz. Djokovic cannot clear the net.

    40-40: Djokovic’s BH drifts wide and it’s deuce.

    A-40: A FH winner from Alcaraz. It’s from the deuce court but keeps moving away from Djokovic. 

    40-40: A FH miscue from Alcaraz. Deuce again.

    A-40: Ace! 

    Game: Alcaraz moves to the net to meet with a Djokovic FH. A soft-handed volley to win the point. 

    2-2 level again.

  • August 04, 2024 17:56
    Set 1, Game 3

    Djokovic to serve.

    0-15: Djokovic sends his forehand long to lose the point.

    0-30: Djokovic has the rally in control. He finds a forehand angle which has Alcaraz defending way beyond the baseline. But he hits it long going for the winner.

    15-30: Alcaraz hits a forehand long now from the deuce court.

    30-30: Alcaraz tries to hit a forehand down the line on the right but goes long.

    40-30: Alcaraz’s BH from the ad court hits the net. Djokovic was coming to the net to meet it but did not need it.

    Game: Alcaraz fluffs a FH off his racquet’s frame and hits it long. Djokovic leads 2-1.

  • August 04, 2024 17:55
    First set underway

    The first set is on serve at 1-1. Djokovic came close to pinching the second away from the Spaniard with a break point but could not.

  • August 04, 2024 17:50
    Welcome!

    Three weeks after Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, the two meet at the Paris 2024 Olympics for the gold medal.

Related Topics

Tennis /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Rafael Nadal /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic wins first set 7-6(3) - Gold medal match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: Djokovic wins first set vs Alcaraz; Vijayveer, Anish fail to qualify for 25m pistol final; India through to hockey semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: India 114/1 (16); Rohit Sharma falls for 64; Kohli joins Gill at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. 34th MGC-Sportstar Open: Darshan grabs top prize, Pranav finishes runner-up
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP: Ducati’s Bastianini wins British Grand Prix, Martin finishes second to lead championship
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024: Records broken by Katie Ledecky at the Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Axelsen banks on experience to deny Lakshya Paris 2024 Olympics final
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Liu wins men’s rings gold medal
    Reuters
  4. Lakshya Sen will be among favourites to win gold in LA 2028 Olympics: Viktor Axelsen
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: IBA gender tests on Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting were flawed and illegitimate, says IOC
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic wins first set 7-6(3) - Gold medal match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: Djokovic wins first set vs Alcaraz; Vijayveer, Anish fail to qualify for 25m pistol final; India through to hockey semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: India 114/1 (16); Rohit Sharma falls for 64; Kohli joins Gill at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. 34th MGC-Sportstar Open: Darshan grabs top prize, Pranav finishes runner-up
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP: Ducati’s Bastianini wins British Grand Prix, Martin finishes second to lead championship
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment