MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Mateta double takes France to final; Spain overcomes Morocco test

Spain reached its second successive Olympic men’s football final when it beat Morocco 2-1 thanks to second-half goals from Fermin Lopez and Juanlu Sanchez.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 03:16 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jean-Philippe Mateta of Team France reacts during the Men’s semifinal match between France and Egypt during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Lyon.
Jean-Philippe Mateta of Team France reacts during the Men’s semifinal match between France and Egypt during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Lyon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Team France reacts during the Men’s semifinal match between France and Egypt during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Lyon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Host France beat an inspired Egypt with two goals in stoppage time at the Lyon Stadium on Monday, to seal passage through to the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics football event.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta was the trump card for France again, scoring a brace to take his overall tally of goals in the competition to four. Michael Olise applied the finishing touch in the 108th minute with a left-footed finish into the bottom left-hand corner.

Thierry Henry’s men fell behind in the 62nd minute to a strike from Mahmoud Saber, putting a spanner in the works of the host nation’s quest to win an Olympic gold at home.

But the two goals from Mateta, either side of the 90-minute mark and the dismissal of Omar Fayed put Les Blues on the front foot, from where they went on to seal the result.

Spain reaches second straight Olympic final with 2-1 win over Morocco

Spain reached its second successive Olympic men’s football final when it beat Morocco 2-1 thanks to second-half goals from Fermin Lopez and Juanlu Sanchez at Stade de Marseille on Monday.

Spain fought back after Morocco went ahead to earn the chance to improve on its silver medal at the Tokyo Games when it meets either France or Egypt in Friday’s final at the Parc des Princes.

Morocco opened the scoring in the 37th minute when the tournament’s top scorer Soufiane Rahimi converted a penalty for his sixth Olympic goal following a Pablo Barrios foul.

Spain’s Fermin Lopez celebrates is side’s first goal during a men’s semifinal match between Morocco and Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Spain’s Fermin Lopez celebrates is side’s first goal during a men’s semifinal match between Morocco and Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Daniel Cole/ AP
lightbox-info

Spain’s Fermin Lopez celebrates is side’s first goal during a men’s semifinal match between Morocco and Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Daniel Cole/ AP

The 28-year-old Al Ain striker has netted for Morocco in every match at the Games.

Spain were more dangerous after the break and equalised in the 66th minute when Barcelona’s Lopez pounced on some sloppy defending by Morocco to steal the ball in the box and strike home.

Substitute Sanchez earned the Spaniards the lead five minutes from time after a fine team move from the right and a low shot from a tight angle.

Morocco came close to levelling in stoppage time but were denied and will play for the bronze medal in Nantes on Thursday.

- With inputs from Reuters

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

France /

Spain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FRA vs EGY Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics football semifinal: Mateta, Olise help France beat Egypt
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Faith Kipyegon’s 5000m silver medal reinstated after appeal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Mateta double takes France to final; Spain overcomes Morocco test
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena in action: Paris 2024 Olympics javelin throw qualification - When and where to watch
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Duplantis retains Olympic pole vault title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Mateta double takes France to final; Spain overcomes Morocco test
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Faith Kipyegon’s 5000m silver medal reinstated after appeal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: American Valarie Allman wins women’s discus gold
    AFP
  4. Paris Olympics: Duplantis sets new pole vault world record
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics: Britain’s Hodgkinson wins 800 metres gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FRA vs EGY Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics football semifinal: Mateta, Olise help France beat Egypt
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Faith Kipyegon’s 5000m silver medal reinstated after appeal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Mateta double takes France to final; Spain overcomes Morocco test
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena in action: Paris 2024 Olympics javelin throw qualification - When and where to watch
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Duplantis retains Olympic pole vault title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment