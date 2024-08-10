MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: American Benjamin wins men’s 400 metres hurdles gold

Benjamin, second behind Warholm in the Tokyo final and with two silvers and a bronze in world championships, always looked in control and ran an equal season’s best 46.46 seconds.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 01:55 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Rai Benjamin of Team United States competes during the Men’s 400m Hurdles Final on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France.
Rai Benjamin of Team United States competes during the Men's 400m Hurdles Final on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rai Benjamin of Team United States competes during the Men’s 400m Hurdles Final on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rai Benjamin finally got the better of great rival Karsten Warholm to win the Olympic 400 metres hurdles title on Friday, continuing the United States’ athletics gold rush and foiling the Norwegian’s bid to be the second man to retain the title.

Benjamin, second behind Warholm in the Tokyo final and with two silvers and a bronze in world championships, always looked in control and ran an equal season’s best 46.46 seconds.

World record holder Warholm, who has struggled to hit those stratospheric levels this season, battled all the way home for silver in 47.06.

Brazilian Alison dos Santos, who took bronze in Tokyo but made Friday’s final only as a fast loser, got the bronze in 47.26 as the three quickest men ever to run the event filled the podium.

The presence of local favourite Clement Ducos in the field cranked up the volume as the home fans were desperate to see a first French athletics medal, but he fell just short in fourth, leaving them only Saturday’s final session to try to break the drought.

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Karsten Warholm /

Rai Benjamin /

Athletics

