SL vs IND live score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka 26/0 (5); Nissanka, Avishka open the innings vs India

- August 07, 2024 14:536th over
Dube again. Avishka gets a thick outside edge that goes past the point only for a single.
- August 07, 2024 14:494SL 26/0 in 5 overs
Siraj again. Much better over so far. In and around the off stump, asking the batters to play on the up. JINXED! Length ball and this time Avishka punches the ball through the cover for four! Brilliant shot. Six runs off the over.
- August 07, 2024 14:48SL 20/0 in 4 overs
Dube. He has started pretty well this afternoon. Has kept it very simple, keeping the line and length straight. Just two more runs from the over.
- August 07, 2024 14:404SL 18/0 in 3 overs
Siraj. FOUR! Length ball wide outside off and Nissanka cuts past point for four. Nissanka is on fire here. Another boundary! On the pads and flicked away towards square leg. Eight runs from the over.
- August 07, 2024 14:34SL 10/0 in 2 overs
Shivam Dube from the other end. India is only playing two seamers today: the second being Dube. Starts off well, attacking the stumps and getting a bit of movement. Just two runs from the over.
- August 07, 2024 14:314SL 8/0 in 1 over
Mohammed Siraj with the new ball. Pathum Nissanka on strike. FOUR! Nissanka begins the proceedings with a four off the first ball. On the legs and he simply chips the ball over midwicket and it races to the boundary. Another four off the fourth ball! On the hips and Nissanka just guides it away towards fine leg.
- August 07, 2024 14:14Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando
- August 07, 2024 14:07Riyan Parag - First male cricketer from Assam to play an ODI
Riyan Parag will be making his ODI debut today. He comes in place of Arshdeep Singh. Parag made his T20I debut last month.
It also means India is going in with extra spinner and left-handed batter.
- August 07, 2024 14:02Toss - Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka has won the toss, again, and will bat first. Theekshana comes in for Akila.
Two changes for India: Rishab Pant and Riyan Parag in playing XI in place of KL Rahul and Arshdeep.
- August 07, 2024 13:48Can India overcome Sri Lanka’s spin web?
India all-rounder Washington Sundar revealed that the batters are working on their weakness against spin with head coach Gautam Gambhir and trying to adapt ahead of the final one-day international against Sri Lanka.
“Obviously, there have been a lot of inputs from him, and he was a high-quality player of spin,” said Washington. “That’s one of the reasons we came here today to practise, to try to find a way and make small changes tactically.”
More here:
SL vs IND: Indian batters trying to find way, make tactical changes against spin, says Sundar ahead of 3rd ODI
- August 07, 2024 13:30Sri Lanka looks to break 27-year-old jinx against India
Not many would have given Sri Lanka a chance against a near full-strength Indian side before the start of the one-day series. The home team came into the 50-over format following a 3-0 whitewash in the T20Is and was missing four front-line pace bowlers due to injuries and illness.
After somehow managing to tie the first game, the host lost key all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga ahead of the second game. However, despite the odds, Sri Lanka has secured a 1-0 lead with a 32-run victory on Sunday powered by leggie Jeffrey Vandersay’s brilliant six-wicket haul (six for 33).
The Lankans now have a chance to end a 27-year drought for a bilateral series win against the Men in Blue in ODIs when the two outfits meet in the third and final contest at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Read the full preview:
- August 07, 2024 13:04Live streaming info
Match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the Sony Liv app and website.
- August 07, 2024 13:00Welcome!
Welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. Stay tuned for the live updates.
