When will Sandro Tonali available for Newcastle United in the Premier League?

Newcastle said it has received confirmation from Italy’s football federation that Tonali’s sanction will run up to and including August 27.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 18:00 IST , Newcastle - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File photo: onali will miss Newcastle’s opening two Premier League games, against Southampton and Bournemouth, as well as the English League Cup match against Nottingham Forest on August 27.
File photo: onali will miss Newcastle's opening two Premier League games, against Southampton and Bournemouth, as well as the English League Cup match against Nottingham Forest on August 27. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File photo: onali will miss Newcastle’s opening two Premier League games, against Southampton and Bournemouth, as well as the English League Cup match against Nottingham Forest on August 27. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Italy international Sandro Tonali will be available again for Newcastle United from August 28 following his ban for breaching betting rules.

The midfielder has been serving a 10-month ban issued by the Italian federation for betting on teams he played for, which has ruled him out of action since October. An independent regulatory commission also sanctioned Tonali with an extra two-month ban that was suspended until the end of the coming season.

ALSO READ: Premier League chief says football heading for ’point of saturation’ as more games added to calendar

Newcastle said it has received confirmation from Italy’s football federation that Tonali’s sanction will run up to and including August 27.

Tonali will miss Newcastle’s opening two Premier League games, against Southampton and Bournemouth, as well as the English League Cup match against Nottingham Forest on August 27.

His first match back could be at home to Tottenham on September 1.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

