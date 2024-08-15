When will Sandro Tonali available for Newcastle United in the Premier League?

Italy international Sandro Tonali will be available again for Newcastle United from August 28 following his ban for breaching betting rules.
The midfielder has been serving a 10-month ban issued by the Italian federation for betting on teams he played for, which has ruled him out of action since October. An independent regulatory commission also sanctioned Tonali with an extra two-month ban that was suspended until the end of the coming season.
Newcastle said it has received confirmation from Italy’s football federation that Tonali’s sanction will run up to and including August 27.
Tonali will miss Newcastle’s opening two Premier League games, against Southampton and Bournemouth, as well as the English League Cup match against Nottingham Forest on August 27.
His first match back could be at home to Tottenham on September 1.
