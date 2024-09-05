MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea Chief Executive Jurasek steps down

During his time as chief executive, Jurasek made several decisions that were met with disapproval by Chelsea’s match-going supporters, including referring to them as customers rather than fans.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 17:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Chief Executive Chris Jurasek has left Chelsea and will be replaced by Jason Gannon, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Chief Executive Chris Jurasek has left Chelsea and will be replaced by Jason Gannon, the Premier League club said on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Chief Executive Chris Jurasek has left Chelsea and will be replaced by Jason Gannon, the Premier League club said on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chief Executive Chris Jurasek has left Chelsea and will be replaced by Jason Gannon, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Jurasek will return to Clearlake Capital, the co-controlling owners of Chelsea, after just over a year in the role at the club.

“I am incredibly proud to have led this historic football club into its next chapter,” Jurasek said.

“We have accomplished the task of building a team both on and off the pitch that means the club is well-positioned for long-term success.”

During his time as chief executive, Jurasek made several decisions that were met with disapproval by Chelsea’s match-going supporters, including referring to them as customers rather than fans.

He also ended a long-standing bus subsidy for away fans and implemented the first general admission season ticket price increases in over a decade.

