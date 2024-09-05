Chief Executive Chris Jurasek has left Chelsea and will be replaced by Jason Gannon, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
Jurasek will return to Clearlake Capital, the co-controlling owners of Chelsea, after just over a year in the role at the club.
“I am incredibly proud to have led this historic football club into its next chapter,” Jurasek said.
“We have accomplished the task of building a team both on and off the pitch that means the club is well-positioned for long-term success.”
During his time as chief executive, Jurasek made several decisions that were met with disapproval by Chelsea’s match-going supporters, including referring to them as customers rather than fans.
He also ended a long-standing bus subsidy for away fans and implemented the first general admission season ticket price increases in over a decade.
Latest on Sportstar
- Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea Chief Executive Jurasek steps down
- LIVE: Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 8 - Harvinder-Pooja in recurve quarterfinal, Simran in 100m final, Kapil to fight for bronze medal
- F1: Serra to join Ferrari as chassis technical director in October
- Duleep Trophy Highlights, 1st Round Day 1: Musheer’s century takes IND B 202/7 vs IND A; Indrajith-Porel help IND C reach 91/4 vs IND D at Stumps
- WATCH: Shubman Gill’s terrific catch removes Rishabh Pant for 7 on his red ball return
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE