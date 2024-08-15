MagazineBuy Print

Premier League chief Richard Masters says football heading for ’point of saturation’ as more games added to calendar

USA will host a relaunched Club World Cup next June-July, with 32 teams — 12 from Europe, including Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich — playing a maximum of seven games.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 12:15 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Richard Masters the Chief Executive Officer of the Premier League.
Richard Masters the Chief Executive Officer of the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Richard Masters the Chief Executive Officer of the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Football will reach saturation point if more matches are added to the calendar, Premier League CEO Richard Masters said Wednesday.

England’s top league is part of a legal challenge against FIFA, alongside other domestic competitions in Europe and player unions. They argue the game’s global governing body has not consulted with them in any meaningful way on the sport’s calendar and have been urging a rethink on what they claimed was an “inherently abusive” decision-making process, including expanding the men’s World Cup and Club World Cup.

Richard Masters, the Premier League’s chief executive, believes too much football risks turning people off.

“It’s a really difficult thing to predict when saturation takes hold,” said Masters, speaking ahead of the new Premier League season starting Friday.

“Obviously, we have lots of football. The Premier League is part of it. It’s part of the picture, our clubs participate in multiple competitions, and we’re adding to that calendar, so it should be a concern. I think that we will reach a point of saturation, yes,” he added.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes signs new contract till 2027

The U.S. will host a relaunched Club World Cup next June-July, with 32 teams — 12 from Europe, including Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich — playing a maximum of seven games.

Masters insisted the legal move was not solely about the Club World Cup itself, but more about the impact its scheduling could have on existing competitions.

“If our clubs get to the final of those competitions, what sort of teams are they going to be able to field at the start of the (2025-26) Premier League season when we have an obligation to the players to give them three weeks’ rest, which they won’t get?” Masters said.

“In the end, it doesn’t add up. So a new accommodation has to be reached. The Club World Cup is a relevant competition that should be able to develop in its way, but not at the expense of other people’s competitions,” he concluded.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

