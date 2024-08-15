MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-24: Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb set to miss start of season due of injury

Bobb played nearly the whole match in City’s penalty-shootout win over Manchester United in the Community Shield .

Published : Aug 15, 2024 08:46 IST , Manchester - 1 MIN READ

AP
Manchester City’s Oscar Bobb.
Manchester City’s Oscar Bobb. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Oscar Bobb. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb is set to miss the start of the Premier League season after reportedly breaking a bone in his leg.

British media reported the Norway international sustained the injury in training this week and that it has yet to be fully assessed, after which a full prognosis would be given.

City has yet to publicly confirm the injury to the 21-year-old Bobb, who impressed in pre-season and was likely to start on the right wing for the team’s league opener against Chelsea on Sunday with some key players back late to preseason training.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes signs new contract till 2027

Bobb played nearly the whole match in City’s penalty-shootout win over Manchester United in the Community Shield on Saturday.

