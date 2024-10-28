Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mayank century assures Karnataka of at least three points, pins Bihar to the wall on Day 3

Skipper Mayank Agarwal’s 18th First Class hundred lifted the pall of gloom that had descended over the Karnataka dressing room since the second day when play was called off due to a wet outfield.

The Indian international’s knock, studded with 12 fours, ensured the visitor returned home with at least three points after taking a first innings lead of 144 runs in a ‘Group C’ Ranji Trophy fixture against Bihar, at the Moin-ul-Haq stadium here on Monday.

The outfield, still peculiarly damp from Saturday night’s rain, delayed the start of proceedings on the third day.

The match, which eventually went underway after Lunch, saw the Bihar physiotherapist put in more yards than most of the fielders inside the circle within the first hour.

Kundan Kumar made an appearance on four separate occasions to nurse the injuries of Sraman Nigrodh (twice), Sakib Hussain and Babul Kumar.

The only thing which repeated more frequently than these anomalous cameos was Sakib’s foot straying beyond the popping crease - he had five no balls before opener Sujay Sateri edged to Vaibhav Suryavanshi at second slip, and 13 overall at Stumps.

A few overs after Mayank came to the crease, Nikin Jose was deceived by a ball which hung low to sneak past his forward press. Later, Smaran Ravichandran’s supporting role was cut short by the left-arm orthodox spin of Vaibhav, bowling his maiden First-Class over.

On a sluggish pitch, Mayank used his immense wealth of experience to pierce the gaps. Manish Pandey, combining with his captain for a century partnership and scoring a fifty of his own, played the aggressor with a strike rate of 101.82, cracking five fours and muscling two sixes over long-on and deep midwicket.

Leggie Himanshu Singh played wrecker-in-chief, removing not only both the set batters but also Abhinav Manohar, who on his red-ball debut had a short but stroke-filled stay in the middle.

After V. Vyshak Vijaykumar fell for nought, the umpires deemed it too dark for the game to go on.