Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes signs new contract till 2027

Published : Aug 15, 2024 08:15 IST , Manchester - 1 MIN READ

AP
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2027.

The Portugal midfielder has been a key figure for the Red Devils since his arrival in January 2020, scoring 79 goals in his 234 appearances.

United announced the new deal, which includes an option for a further year, on Wednesday. It comes after speculation at the end of last season that Fernandes could leave the club this summer.

“Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United,” the 29-year-old Fernandes said. “I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club.”

“I have had so many special moments here already ... But I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come,” he added.

Fernandes’ new deal is a further boost to Erik ten Hag’s team following the summer arrivals of Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui as it looks to build on last season’s FA Cup win and improve on an eighth-place finish in the Premier League.

