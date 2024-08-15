Xherdan Shaqiri and Chicago Fire mutually agree to terminate his contract

Chicago Fire and midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, opening senior and international roster spots for the club ranked next to last in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.

Shaqiri, 32, has 16 goals and 20 assists in 75 matches with 63 starts across all competitions with the Fire after joining in February 2022 as a designated player via transfer from Lyon of France’s Ligue 1.

The club’s announcement on its website included a photo of the Swiss international with the headline, “Thank you, Shaq.” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz thanked Shaqiri for his contributions and wished him success in the release and said agreeing to part ways “is in the best interest of all parties.”

Shaqiri thanked the club and fans and also wished the Fire success but added, “I believe this is the right time for me to explore new opportunities in my career.”

The Fire also acquired winger Ariel Lassiter from Montreal for $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money. Montreal could receive an additional $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money if certain player performance conditions are met. Lassiter had five goals and 10 assists the past two seasons with Montreal.