Father of Spain forward Lamine Yamal hospitalized after being stabbed: Reports

Mounir Nasraoui, the father of Barcelona and Spain star winger Lamine Yamal, was stabbed late on Wednesday at a parking lot in the northeastern Spanish town of Mataro, La Vanguardia newspaper reported, citing official sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the report. The regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force and a spokesperson for the Mataro local government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the report, Nasraoui was taken to the Can Ruti hospital in the nearby city of Badalona and his diagnosis was “serious”. It added that local and regional police had located several witnesses of the incident.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid’s Camavinga ruled out for weeks with knee sprain

Yamal, a football wonderkid who grew up in coastal Mataro - a working-class, multi-ethnic suburb of Barcelona - became the breakout star of the recent Euro 2024 held in Germany.

Spain won the tournament, helped in part by the 17-year-old scoring against France in the semifinal on July 9.